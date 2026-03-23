Steelers Sign Former Bears RB/Special Teams Ace

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their backfield and special teams unit, signing former Chicago Bear Travis Homer, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Homer spent the three seasons with the Bears and the four seasons before that with the Seattle Seahawks. A running back and special teams ace, Homer comes to Pittsburgh most-likely as a special teams contributor on kick and punt coverage, but is also capable of providing return capabilities and can contribute in the backfield.

The #Steelers are signing former #Bears and #Seahawks RB and special teamer Travis Homer, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2026

The former sixth-round pick out of Miami is 27 years old and heading into his eighth NFL season. His best year as a runner came in 2021 with 177 yards and a touchdown. 2020 was his best season as a kick returner with 291 yards.

Steelers Backfield Outlook

The Steelers will add Homer, who again, won't be viewed as a starter coming into training camp. However, his ability to be a backup plus a special teams ace certainly adds a benefit to keeping him, and Pittsburgh always values their core special teams contributors.

After losing Connor Heyward to the Las Vegas Raiders, Homer may be able to replace him as the team's halfback role, while replacing Heyward's special teams contributions as well.

For the rest of the backfield, Homer comes to Pittsburgh with the potential to add competition for Kaleb Johnson. The second-year back out of Iowa did not impress last season, eventually finding himself inactive most weeks.

After a struggling start on special teams, Johnson's role was taken away as a kick returner and never really mounted to anything on offense. He finished the season with just 69 rushing yards.

Homer and Johnson will likely compete for a roster spot in 2026. The Steelers won't want to give up on their former third-round pick as early as they could, but Johnson needs to prove he's worthy of a spot this season to stay with the team, and off the practice squad.

As for the starters, the Steelers will lean on Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, who they signed in free agency. The two are coming off 1,000-yard seasons in 2025, with Dowdle posting 1,000 rushing yards and Warren putting together over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Expect the Steelers to continue adding smaller signings to their roster as they look to finalize their 90-man team over the next month.

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