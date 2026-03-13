Steelers Sign Former Titans DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made yet another splash on the free agent market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year deal worth $11 million, $6 million of which is guaranteed.

Former Titans free-agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Steelers, including $6 million this year, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/HyMeDZaWvo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2026

Pittsburgh had been in the market for additional help on the interior of its defensive line, and it's getting just that in Joseph-Day, a proven veteran that will further fortify a Steelers defense that has improved quite a bit since free agency has begun.

The Pennsylvania native spent each of the past two seasons as a member of the Tennessee Titans, recording 4.5 sacks and 85 tackles over 34 games (22 starts) during that stretch.

A sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Joseph-Day has 15.5 sacks and 314 tackles to his name in 105 career games.

If Joseph-Day is the final notable move the Steelers make on the open market, it would be a nice way to cap off an already successful offseason.