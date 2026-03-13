Skip to main content
All Steelers

Steelers Sign Former Titans DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made yet another notable move in free agency.
Jack Markowski|
Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made yet another splash on the free agent market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year deal worth $11 million, $6 million of which is guaranteed.

Pittsburgh had been in the market for additional help on the interior of its defensive line, and it's getting just that in Joseph-Day, a proven veteran that will further fortify a Steelers defense that has improved quite a bit since free agency has begun.

The Pennsylvania native spent each of the past two seasons as a member of the Tennessee Titans, recording 4.5 sacks and 85 tackles over 34 games (22 starts) during that stretch.

A sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Joseph-Day has 15.5 sacks and 314 tackles to his name in 105 career games.

If Joseph-Day is the final notable move the Steelers make on the open market, it would be a nice way to cap off an already successful offseason.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

Home/News