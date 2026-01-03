Steelers Get Starting WR Back for Ravens Finale

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense hit its lowest point in their Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Down DK Metcalf and losing star tight end Darnell Washington midgame, their passing game was atrocious.

The Steelers' offense is desperate for any improvements in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, and it seems they are getting their wish.

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III is set to return from injury. He last played during their Week 16 win against the Detroit Lions before suffering a hamstring injury. While he's been limited in parts of practice, Austin will be active for Week 18.

What to Expect from Austin

Compared to what they had in Week 17, Austin feels like a huge upgrade. The combination of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller and Adam Thielen has been wildly underwhelming, and the lack of playmaking is evident in Austin and Metcalf's absences.

Austin isn't a game-breaking player by any stretch of the imagination. He has 28 receptions on 48 targets this season, totaling 317 yards and two touchdown receptions. His most meaningful play came in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, and he's eclipsed 50 receiving yards in a game just twice.

Still, that's better than the rest of their wide receiving group can claim. The team's top-producing receiver this year is obviously Metcalf, but the next two leading receivers are tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back and team MVP, Kenneth Gainwell.

Austin is the next receiver on that list. It's not much, but he gives the Steelers one legitimate option for Aaron Rodgers to target in Week 18. That's one more than they had before this injury news.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Steelers' Offense Can Do in Week 18

The Steelers offense, specifically the passing game, has been poor all season long. Rodgers' single-game high this season is 284 yards, and that number came against the Ravens in Week 14.

With Austin back in the mix, the hope is that they can get close to that passing yard total again. It's far from a sure thing, but there is now more trust in the personnel than there was in Week 17.

The offense will still need to work through Gainwell and fellow running back Jaylen Warren. Especially as Metcalf remains out, those two are the best playmakers at the Steelers' disposal. It might not be ideal, but it's the situation they have. Austin gives them a bit of hope in a game that needs any infusion of optimism it can get.

