Steelers Have Straightforward First-Round Plan in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should have a fairly straightforward approach at the 2026 NFL Draft.

The projections surrounding the Steelers vary heading into this year's draft. Many expect the team to select a wide receiver in the first round, adding another playmaker to a room expanding with talent. Others believe that the offensive line is the best bet. The list of possible first-round choices even extends to positions like middle linebacker, safety and even nose tackle.

Whatever position the Steelers are zeroing in on, they have to keep things simple. If one of the top wide receivers is off the board, the team should take the highest rated player on their draft list, regardless of position.

Why This Approach Works for Steelers

The need for another wide receiver is apparent. Behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., the depth chart is lacking. Third-year pass-catcher Roman Wilson is in line for a bigger role where things currently stand, but that doesn’t feel like the team’s plan for the regular season.

That signals the high need for another playmaker. Having a talented young receiver learning behind Metcalf and Pittman while also providing another target for whoever is under center is pivotal. Players like Makai Lemon, Jordan Tyson and Carnell Tate stand out as the top three options slated to go in the first round. Other options like KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are also linked to the organization, and could be the Steelers’ top target.

If all or most of those receivers are gone, the Steelers can’t wallow or hesitate. The team has always had a slightly different approach at the draft. Oftentimes, their draft board varies greatly from the consensus ones. It’s easy to criticize, but it’s also a strategy that’s led to the franchise selecting players like David DeCastro, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt, and more recent examples like Troy Fautanu and Derrick Harmon in Round 1.

It very well may be the case that the top receivers are already drafted. The Steelers could opt to reach for the next best player at that position, or they can follow their draft motto and take the best player on their draft board. If that lands them another offensive lineman or edge rusher, so be it. Take the player and come back in the second round to find a receiver.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Does Steelers’ Recent Draft History Tell Us?

Aside from the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers have made a first round selection in every draft since 2000. They have targeted nearly every position in the first round, taking five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, three inside linebackers, three edge rushers/outside line backers, three defensive backs, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two wide receivers and one tight end.

The last three years, their focus has been on the offensive and defensive line. Last season, the team selected defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who immediately proved to be a future star. The two drafts prior, the Steelers drafted offensive tackles Troy Fautanu in 2024 and Broderick Jones in 2023.

It’s even further proof that the Steelers will focus on the best player available with the 21st pick. That’s how it should be. The organization has to keep things simple with their approach to the first round in the upcoming draft.

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