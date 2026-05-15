Steelers Sign Massive First-Round OT to Rookie Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get deals done with their 2026 draft class.

According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have signed first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor to a four-year, $20.692 million contract that is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $11.598 million.

#Steelers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Max Iheanchor on fully guaranteed four-year, $20.692 million contract with fifth-year club option, per league source that includes $11.598 million signing bonus @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 15, 2026

Pittsburgh previously reached agreements with wide receiver/return man Kaden Wetjen, safety Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, tight end/fullback Riley Nowakowski and cornerback Daylen Everette.

That leaves quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver Germie Bernard and wide receiver/running back Eli Heidenreich as the only players from the Steelers' 10-man class to not have signed their contracts yet.

Iheanachor's Outlook with Steelers

Iheanachor started playing football while attending East Los Angeles College, a junior college, in 2021. As such, he's still new to the game and the rawness shows.

His technique is rather spotty, particularly in terms of his ability to play with leverage as well as with his hand placement and timing of his punch.

Iheanachor's ceiling is extraordinarily high, though, because he has plenty of play strength and can anchor while also having special athletic traits for the offensive tackle position.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, his 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine ended up being tied for the second-best time among all offensive linemen, and his 1.73-second 10-yard shuttle tied for the fourth-best time at the position.

Iheanachor, along with Dunker, were lauded by head coach Mike McCarthy during last weekend's rookie minicamp, where he said the pair of rookies perfectly fit the style of play Pittsburgh is looking for.

"Oh, excellent," McCarthy said. "Obviously, they definitely look like Pittsburgh Steelers linemen. I think you look for young men [who] definitely have the anchor to play the style of football we want to play. Huge emphasis and focal point on the O- and D-line here as far as how we want this team to look and play, and those guys fit right in.

Iheanachor may not start at right tackle in Week 1 as he gets his feet under him and continues to develop, which would open the door for either Dylan Cook or Broderick Jones (if healthy) to step in until the former is ready to suit up.

With Iheanachor sliding in at right tackle, the expectation is that Troy Fautanu will move over to left tackle, the same position he played in college at Washington.

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