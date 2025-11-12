Steelers Suffer Another Offensive Line Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had an unexpected absence from practice as they prepare to take on their divisional rival in an upcoming contest. The Steelers will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium for a Week 11 showdown, and both teams come into the game needing a victory.
The Steelers hope their starting left tackle, Broderick Jones, will be in the lineup and available to them after missing practice. Jones was absent from the session with a groin injury. The surprising absence comes after he played the entire Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Another Struggling Season
While the Steelers wait for Jones' status to clear, this could provide an opportunity for the team to move in a different direction on the left side. The former first-round pick was once a highly touted future NFL offensive lineman, but between injuries and position changes, his performance has remained subpar.
So far in 2025, things haven't fared much better for Jones. There have been some acceptable stretches, but overall, the offensive line is a problem holding the Steelers' offense back. He's allowed six sacks through the first nine games, according to game data from Pro Football Focus. That's putting him on pace to exceed what he allowed last season and be the second season in a row he's allowed double-digit sacks.
Against the Chargers in particular, PFF credited Jones with giving up three pressures, which was tied for his second-highest total in a single game so far this season.
What His Loss Means for the Steelers
The obvious issue, if Jones should miss the Week 11 contest, is that the team doesn't have a ton of options at their disposal. The first player is veteran Andrus Peat. The swing lineman was a Pro Bowler once upon a time, but didn't see his first game action in 2025 until Week 10. He started the year off with a bang, being called for a false start on the very first snap.
Other than Peat, the team has Calvin Anderson and Spencer Anderson on the active roster and Dylan Cook and Jack Driscoll on the practice squad. Spencer is the team''s extra lineman in their heavy personnel and could be called upon once again to start at left guard if Isaac Seumalo can't go. It's not the best depth in the NFL, making Jones' health a crucial story to monitor over the coming days.
