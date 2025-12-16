Steelers New Wide Receivers May Change Entire Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to defeat the Miami Dolphins for the most part due to their versatility on the offensive side of the football.

The defense played a mostly mistake-free football game, but the team's success really showed on the offensive side of the football. After a lackluster first half, the Steelers were able to establish their offense with the final drive of that half and the first two offensive drives of the second half, scoring a touchdown on all three.

By the time the Steelers put themselves out to a 21-3 lead, the game was nearly over, but they were able to increase their lead to 28-3 with help from receiving talent across the board. Despite the game ending 28-15, the Steelers' offense was able to prove doubters wrong in the win.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed passes to eight different players in the win and targeted nine. The only receiver not to come down with a catch was Calvin Austin, who was targeted once. Two of the receivers involved in the offensive onslaught were Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, two midseason additions that the Steelers have added due to issues in production and injuries for their wide receivers to begin the season.

With it looking like 2024 NFL Draft selection Roman Wilson's time may be coming to an end with Pittsburgh after a very brief stint with the team, the Steelers looked towards the two veterans to provide a needed boost in production. While Thielen has not accounted for more than 11 yards across his two games, Valdes-Scantling hauled in a 19-yard touchdown that helped to extend the Steelers lead.

The Versatile Receivers Show Off On Primetime

The receiving talent also showed its versatility in the ground game, as the Steelers' win became the first game where two tight ends scored rushing touchdowns in the same game, both of which came from Steelers tight ends. Connor rushed from the one-yard line, while former Dolphin Jonnu Smith took a 14-yard run into the end zone for a rushing touchdown.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and tight end Darnell Washington (80) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The game featured offensive production from four different tight ends, with Heyward, Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington all making contributions that led to the Steelers' success.

The Steelers wide receiver core may be the difference in this team being a playoff team and being a contender. Before Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen arrived, they were hopeful to find some light on a week-to-week basis. Now, they have reliability and it's making a massive difference.

If it continues, this group may just be getting started. With Rodgers as their quarterback, that could mean this offense could carry this team places in the postseason.

After a training camp and the beginning of the season that only raised more concern about the Steelers' receiving talent, they have proven their doubters wrong, at least temporarily.

