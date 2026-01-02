Steelers' T.J. Watt Opens Up About Scary Lung Injury

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt is back in the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup. The star outside linebacker has returned from his lung surgery and is ready to contribute as the team takes the field in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Before he does, Watt spoke to the media for the first time since suffering a partially collapsed lung. He addressed the situation, and made sure he shared he had no hard feelings towars the orginazation. Really, he's just excited to be back playing football.

"I feel pretty good honestly," Watt said on how he feels. "I don't know if I could say that a week ago, but I feel really good, really confident about the week of practice, and excited to play."

What Happened

Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling session at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he spent several days and underwent surgery to repair a hole in his lung.

"As you guys saw, I got dry needling at the facility and didn't feel right," Watt said, detailing what happened. "Shortly afterward, I was a significant amount of pain, and was taken to the hospital and as you guys saw, had my surgery."

Watt confirmed that he doesn't have anyone from the "outside" come in to do the dry needling and that was a member of the Steelers staff.

After being released, Watt missed three games for the Steelers. He returned to the facility a few days later, but did not return to practice until Week 17 as the team prepared for the Cleveland Browns.

Watt will play his first game since the injury against the Ravens in Week 18.

"The recovery was just different because it was something I wasn't used to or ever had before," Watt said.

He said he's not under any restrictions for the game, but it's still "early."

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Watt's Feelings Haven't Changed

Watt shut down any notion that he and the organization are in a strange place after the injury.

"No, right now I'm just focused on winning," Watt said.

He went on to thank the doctors, UPMC and his support system, especially his wife, Dani, for their support. He appears ready to be back and helping the Steelers win the AFC North title.

With a body that now feels much better after a scary situation.

"I feel really good sitting here today," Watt said.

