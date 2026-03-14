Steelers Next WR Addition Should Come in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have significant headway in fixing their wide receiver room so far this offseason, but the work is far from done.

With Michael Pittman Jr. coming over via trade from the Indianapolis Colts and immediately agreeing to a three-year, $59 million extension, the Steelers have a capable duo at the position with him and DK Metcalf.

The rest of the receiving corps remains thin, though, with Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek representing Pittsburgh's top ancillary options at the moment.

The organization was likely never going to spend big money on a free agent receiver such as Romeo Doubs or Rashid Shaheed after bringing in Pittman. That being said, the Steelers have yet to sign even a depth piece on the open market, which makes their plans for the rest of the position group rather clear.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Is Free Agency No Longer an Option?

Pittsburgh has been more of the more dilligent organizations across the league thus far in supplementing its roster, much like it was last offseason.

From trading for Pittman to signing established veterans such as Jamel Dean, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rico Dowdle and Jaquan Brisker while also bringing back the likes of Asante Samuel Jr. and Cole Holcomb, the Steelers have a new look to them heading into Mike McCarthy's first year at the helm.

Truth be told, there aren't a surplus of glaring holes on the roster anymore for Pittsburgh. Receiver remains at or near the top of that list, though, right alongside offensive guard after losing Isaac Seumalo in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers still have ample cap space at $22.908 million, per Over the Cap, but spending a good chunk of that on another player from the open market feels unlikely.

Unless they play the waiting game and wait for the asking prices of some of the top guys, such as Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Darnell Mooney, Pittsburgh would be much better suited focusing on the NFL Draft to fill out its depth chart at receiver.

Why the NFL Draft is Pittsburgh's Best Avenue for Another WR(s)

The Steelers are set to welcome one of the largest draft classes across the NFL this spring with a total of 12 picks, including four compensatory selections.

It's not likely that the team will actually bring in 12 rookies considering the roster and cap space that would require for a team looking to contend for a playoff spot, but a majority of those picks will still end up being made by Pittsburgh.

With it remaining the expectation that Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, selecting a quarterback such as Alabama's Ty Simpson at No. 21 wouldn't make a ton of sense.

As a result, receiver sticks out as the likeliest position Pittsburgh will target in that spot, with the likes of Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion sticking out as the top prospects who could still be available.

The Steelers will have plenty of enticing options on Day 2 and 3 as well, meaning that the team's ensuing receiver additions from this point forward, at least in terms of any meaningful ones, should come through the draft.

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