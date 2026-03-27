Steelers Tried to Pull Off Kirk Cousins Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Aaron Rodgers is coming back. At least their conversations with him have left them patient and positive, with hope that their QB room will look very similar to what it did a year ago.

But that almost wasn't the case. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers almost went a different direction in 2025, trying to land a trade for then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"Kirk Cousins is the one, and I know that they called on him last year and the Falcons at the time didn't want to trade him, didn't want to engage in trade talks, but now Kirk Cousins is free," Pelissero said, talking about Pittsburgh's QB plan outside of Rodgers. "Cousins potentially could be an option if they pivot away from Aaron Rodgers, which hasn't happened yet."

Pelissero then ruled out other options like re-signing Russell Wilson or going after Jimmy Garoppolo.

Steelers Nearly Had Different QB Outlook

If the Steelers were able to pull off a trade for Cousins, chances are that he would've remained under contract for at least the 2026 season. That means the team would have been able to draft Will Howard still, viewing him as their long-term project, while relying on Cousins until they found a new franchise passer.

Instead, they went with Rodgers, who signed just at the end of Organized Team Activities and is now deciding whether or not he's going to return for a second season in Pittsburgh and maybe his last season in the NFL.

It may have also changed their plans long-term. Pittsburgh did everything they could to stock pile picks for the 2026 NFL Draft with the hope that the quarterback class would be great. It's a bit disappointing compared to what it looked like a year ago, but maybe the Steelers would've been more patient and ready to stockpile picks for 2027 instead.

Either way, things would be drastically different. Pittsburgh would not be sitting around waiting for Rodgers and without a starting QB. And maybe their plan for a franchise QB would be different as well.

Cousins to Pittsburgh This Offseason?

While Cousins is still available, the Steelers are singularly focused on Rodgers. They feel being patient should land them with their top option and hope Rodgers makes a decision before the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's expected that Rodgers will return but nothing is for certain. If he decides to retire, then Pittsburgh could move on to Cousins, but until Rodgers does make that call, the Steelers' plan includes the 42-year-old QB and no one else.

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