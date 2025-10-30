Steelers Watching One AFC WR Trade Option Closely
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of help at multiple positions, but have their eyes on the wide and one AFC pass-catcher in particular.
Where to start?
While coaching has been a concern, it seems the Steelers may be lacking both talent and adequate coaching as the season hits their halfway point. One of the possible positions of need for the team to address is the wide receiver position, which has been inconsistent at best in recent seasons for the Steelers.
One name that has been floated on and off since the offseason is Jakobi Meyers, who has been at odds with his current team in the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote a column to preview the trade deadline and how it would relate to some of the possible headliners of the deadline. He mentioned the Steelers as a wide receiver-needy team, and outlined Meyers as a possible candidate to address their offensive woes.
"Several teams are believed to be in the receiver market, most notably the Steelers and possibly the Broncos and Bills. Meyers clearly wants out, and the Raiders are in a transitional phase. They just signed veteran Tyler Lockett, which could ease the loss of dealing Meyers. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on this one but is prepared to be patient, too. If I had to predict a destination right now, I'd say the Steelers," Fowler wrote.
It is unclear whether the Steelers do truly need a wide receiver to address their issues. In recent games, the tight end room has picked up a lot of the slack that could have been dealt with by wide receivers, so it may not be their most pressing need.
What about the defense?
On the other hand, the age has certainly shown in their veteran secondary players, as defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay have struggled to keep up with the pace in recent games, which in turn has led to high-scoring games by opposing offenses. Fowler does not mention any secondary players as any major pieces in this deadline, but that does not mean they will not be dealt. Kyle Dugger joined the team via trade ahead of this week's tough matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but whether the addition of him to the roster will be enough is hard to know at this point.
The Steelers may also utilize free agency, as the trade deadline may cause those on the edge of the NFL roster bubbles to be let go, leading to the Steelers being able to sign them.
