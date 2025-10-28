All Steelers

Steelers Work Out Two Former Rival DBs

With the Steelers needing even more help on defense, the team is turning to a pair of former rival safeties as possible injury replacements

Jacob Punturi

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (rear) and safety Vonn Bell (24) defend during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting no time in their search for defensive improvements. Their defense overall has been atrocious this season and now with an injury to star safety DeShon Elliott, the pass defense is in a dire position.

With the Steelers needing even more help on defense, the team is turning to a pair of former rival safeties as possible injury replacements. Head coach Mike Tomlin informed the media that the team brought in former Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell and former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Eddie Jackson for a workout.

Former All-Pro Reinforcement?

Neither Bell nor Jackson have played so far in the 2025 season, with both last suiting up for a contest during the 2024 campaign. However, when Jackson was in his prime with the Chicago Bears, he was one of the top at his position. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and one time AP First-Team All-Pro.

Jackson has played in 111 NFL games over his career. In that span, he’s accumulated 15 interceptions and over 400 total tackles. His career best season came in 2018, when he intercepted two passes, one of those he returned for a touchdown, six passes defended and 51 tackles in just 14 regular season contests.

Last year, he split between the Bears and Ravens. He appeared in nine games for Baltimore, starting four, and recorded 30 total tackles.

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) and safety Eddie Jackson (39) tackle Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Divisional Rival Could Be Solution

Former Bengals safety Vonn Bell is quite familiar with the Steelers organization. He spent four of five seasons in Cincinnati between 2020 and 2024, giving him plenty of of experience and competitive battles with Pittsburgh.

Bell was originally a New Orleans Saints draft pick, and he joined the Bengals for the 2020 campaign.

It was his first year with the Bengals when he made his career-best impact. He recorded 114 total tackles, successful defended five passes and forced three fumbles for a surprisingly productive Cincinnati defense.

Over his career, he’s played in 139 games and started 117 of them.

While the Steelers can’t expect either of these players to fill the void completely left by Elliott, they need all the help they can get. The team is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL, surrendering over 270 yards through the air per contest. There's no clear end to that porous defense in sight, but the organization is being aggressive in trying to find improvements.

Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

