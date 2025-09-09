Steelers Lose DeShon Elliott for Multiple Weeks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Jets in their regular season opener, but they lost a crucial member of their defense along the way. Starting safety DeShon Elliott left the game early due to a knee injury, and while he's was able to leave under his own power, it was a scary-looking injury nonetheless.
As the Steelers turn their focus to the Seattle Seahawks and their home opener in Week 2, they have to prepare without their most important safety. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a disappointing update regarding the veteran secondary member. Taking to his X account, he reported that Elliott is expected to miss a few weeks with what is described as an MCL sprain. Because of this, he could miss the team's international game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings, but the hope is he can return for then.
"Sources: #Steelers S DeShon Elliott is expected to miss a couple of weeks with an MCL sprain," he wrote. "All things considered, it’s not viewed as a serious injury. The goal is to be back for Week 4 vs the Vikings in Ireland. In the meantime, Pittsburgh has signed Jabrill Peppers."
Without Elliott, the Steelers quickly pivoted to fill the void. The team signed former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers to a contract, giving them another former NFL starter and Pro Bowler to their defense. While Peppers has mostly played snaps at free safety, he may need to fill the void at strong safety left by Elliott.
The start of the season did not get off to the start Elliott wanted. After his first year with the organization, he emerged as the top member and veteran leader of the secondary. His emergence made the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick digestible due to his stability. The Steelers doubled down on their belief in Elliott by signing him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract with $9.2 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.
The Steelers will have to get through at least the next two contests without Elliott. They take on the Seahawks in their regular season home opener and then travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots before they travel across the Atlantic for their international game.
