Steelers Need T.J. Watt to Return Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was far from an issue in their Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but the team needs a boost in the worst way.

As the Steelers get set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in a winner-take-all bout as it pertains to the AFC North, with the loser missing out on the playoffs as a whole, there'd be no better time for T.J. Watt to make his return.

The star outside linebacker has not suited up since Pittsburgh's last matchup vs. Baltimore in Week 14 due to a partially collapsed lung that he suffered after receiving a dry needling treatment at the team's facility.

Watt is still a difference-maker for the Steelers, even if he isn't necessarily in his prime anymore, and having him back on the field in front of a rowdy crowd at Acrisure Stadium next week could help will the team to a victory over their biggest rivals that would also punch their ticket to the playoffs.

How Steelers' Pass Rush Has Performed Without Watt

Pittsburgh was only able to sack Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders twice, though it did log four quarterback hits and was able to pressure him rather consistently.

Against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 with Nick Herbig also out due to a hamstring injury, the Steelers had three sacks and six quarterback hits to go alongside 22 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

In Week 15 vs. the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh logged four quarterback takedowns while finishing with 21 pressures, per PFF.

Getting after the quarterback hasn't been a huge issue while Watt's been sidelined, but the unit would become all the more dangerous with the former Defensive Player of the Year available.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

How Watt Could Help Pittsburgh if He Plays

Watt returned to practice this week and registered as a limited participant in each session, marking significant progress in his recovery.

That doesn't necessarily mean he'll play against Baltimore, but he did travel to Cleveland and was on the Steelers' sideline. It made sense for Pittsburgh to continue exercising caution with Watt vs. the Browns considering it wasn't a must-win contest, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if he pushed to play against the Ravens and the team obliged given the magnitude of the matchup.

Should he be on the field, Watt would add a whole other dynamic to Pittsburgh's defense that Baltimore must account for at all times while also keeping its eyes on the likes of Herbig, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward, among others.

With seven sacks and three forced fumbles on the season, Watt's presence off the edge is much-needed and would be much-welcomed by the Steelers, even if he doesn't receive his usual workload.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers