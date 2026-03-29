Projecting a Steelers Trade for Joe Burrow

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers still isn’t here. The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have an answer from the 42-year-old QB and until they do, all avenues are open for a potential replacement. Including Joe Burrow.

While it’s not likely Burrow is an option for the Steelers, former Pittsburgh legend James Harrison is doing what he can to change that.

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Recently making a pitch to Burrow to come to the Steelers, Harrison brought attention to a trade possibility some fans will get behind. What would it look like, though?

Before diving into the trade in general, it’s important to acknowledge that a trade between the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals would include an “AFC North tax.” In-division trades usually come at a higher price tag, and one for a franchise quarterback would cost significantly more.

Then, there’s the trade itself. The Bengals likely don’t even continue a conversation if the compensation doesn’t include multiple first-round picks. Maybe as much as three.

Projecting Steelers-Bengals Trade for Joe Burrow

Let’s start with the three first-round picks for Burrow if another team were to call. Then, add the AFC North tax, which is likely at least a third-round pick but could be a second-round pick. Again, if the Bengals are going to give up their franchise quarterback to their division rival, it’ll need to be an offer they cannot refuse.

This might get the deal done.

Does it Make Sense for Steelers?

Giving up three first-round picks is tough to swallow for any team. The Steelers might have the ability to do it, though.

This team has two starting wide receivers, two quality tight ends, a young offensive line and two running backs signed for two more seasons. The offense isn’t perfect but it has a lot of building blocks in place for several years to come. Really, they need to fill in the missing pieces like another wide receiver, figuring out their left guard and left tackle starters and, well, quarterback.

You eliminate the biggest one with this trade.

On defense, they have a loaded defensive front, including a first-round defensive tackle in Derrick Harmon and developing star in Nick Herbig. Add Jack Sawyer, Yahya Black, Keeanu Benton to the mix and the core is solid with room to develop into great.

In the secondary, Joey Porter Jr. is the future of the cornerback position. As CB1, Porter Jr. does need a running mate, but Jamel Dean just signed for a three-year deal. Jalen Ramsey also remains under contract for multiple seasons.

Plus DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker look like a safety tandem that could fill the position for the next several years.

Inside linebacker may be the only weak link next season as Patrick Queen’s contract will run out and Payton Wilson is still developing.

Overall, the Steelers can go the next three years without a first-round pick and feel pretty comfortable. It’s not a bulletproof plan but one that isn’t too far of a stretch to believe in.

It’s a risk that could come with the biggest reward - a Super Bowl. And maybe one the Steelers are built to take.

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