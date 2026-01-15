Rankings the Best Tomlinisms as Mike Tomlin Leaves Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is known for a lot of things. Before his departure, he was the longest-tenured HC in the NFL, with 19 years, two Super Bowl appearances and 13 playoff appearances under his belt. One of the things he's best known for, however, is his always creative (and sometimes downright wacky) phrases, which came to be called "Tomlinisms".

"I don't think a lot about the things that I say to be honest with you," he once said, in response to a question from press about one of his iconic quotes.

Even if Tomlin didn't think too hard about his phrases, the fans, media and players certainly did. Here is a definitive ranking of five of the best Tomlinisms from his 19-year tenures as Steelers head coach.

Honorable Mentions

Tomlin's voice went super viral across social media for the way he said "we do not care" in response to a question about playing 13 straight weeks during the 2020 season impacted by COVID-19. A version of the clip mixed together with a song has been used nearly 100,000 times on Tik Tok.

In 2021, Tomlin issued an all time Tomlinism in response to a question about a position battle at cornerback when he said "we're still squirreling those nuts".

"It's a fine line between drinking wine or squashing grapes," he said after a comeback victory against the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

5. "If my aunt had male parts, she'd be my uncle"

In a buzzer-beater, Tomlin dropped one of the most interesting of his sayings just before his departure. After the Steelers secured a gritty Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that hinged on Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop's missed field goal right as the game ended, a member of the media asked Tomlin what would have happened had the Ravens been able to secure the win.

In typical Tomlin fashion, he refused to engage in the "what if" and responded "you know what they say. If my aunt had male parts, she'd be my uncle."

4. "I can't give you all the ingredients to the hot dog, you might not like it."

Fans and media aren't always privy to what is going on behind the scenes, and Tomlin seemed keen to keep it that way. When asked about if he gave a game ball to former Steelers quarterback Rusell Wilson last season after securing a victory against Wilson's former team, Tomlin had only a hot dog (or the lack thereof) to offer. He also labeled the question as "none of your business".

3. "Don't blink. If you're a blinker, cut your eyelids off"

Tomlin has been quoted on the sideline saying "don't blink" in numerous instances. Any coach could use the metaphor to tell their team to focus, but the insistence that blinkers should cut off their eyelids off became one of Tomlin's signature phrases. In a video assembled by NFL Films and re-shared by insider Adam Schefter after Tomlin's departure, he's seen using the phrase repeatedly on the field and off.

2. "We need volunteers, not hostages."

Tomlin's recruiting and retainment philosophy was widely known throughout the league. When Le'Veon Bell made it clear he was done playing for the Steelers in 2018 by refusing to sign a franchise tag, Tomlin denied the need to force him back into black and gold. The phrase encapsulated Tomlin's desire to have players eager to be in Pittsburgh, not ones who had to be convinced.

1. "The standard is the standard"

The ultimate Tomlinism is, of course, inked into the very walls of Acrisure Stadium. Tomlin once described the phrase as the Steelers' creed, but insisted it's the players themselves that make the mantra come to life. The Steelers under Tomlin were expected to set foot on the field knowing that dominance was expected of them and, thus, the standard was the standard.

