Steelers Legend James Harrison Makes Myles Garrett Guarantee

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on a divisional foe in the Cleveland Browns this weekend, playing the penultimate game of their 2025 season and the first of two against AFC North opponents in their final two weeks.

With that in mind, their opponent has a couple of objectives in mind. If the Steelers have not already locked up the division by kickoff, which would happen if the Baltimore Ravens lost, the Browns would like to play spoiler to the Steelers' playoff hopes. Regardless, Myles Garrett of the Browns' defense stands a half sack away from tying the single-season sack record.

With a full sack against the Steelers, Garrett would hold the record. James Harrison, a legendary defensive player for the Steelers, believes that he will not be able to reach that goal in the upcoming game. In an episode of his Deebo and Joe podcast with Joe Haden, Harrison issued his thoughts on Garrett having a shot at the record.

"He damn sure ain't breaking the record this week," Harrison said. "Not while the Steelers are on duty, Cleveland's gotta stop the run, which they can't do to save their life."

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former player James Harrison pumps up the crowd with a terrible towel prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harrison has often taken time to give credit to the Steelers team, especially when it comes to their defense. In this case, he provides support to the team's blocking. In order to stop one of the greatest edge rushers in league history, the Steelers will likely have to play at an offensive disadvantage by selling out to stop the pass rush. The running back room has already spoke about helping out with blocking, as they are also confident he will not get the record.

Why Is The Record Important?

The record is of extra importance to the Steelers as the two players who share the record of 22.5 sacks in a single season are Michael Strahan of the New York Giants, and current Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. The constant comparison of the two athletes could reach a head at the game, as Garrett could take Watt's record while Watt watches from the sidelines.

The Steelers have a long storied history of shutting down the Browns, especially in the modern era. Garrett has not played to his standard in the majority of his appearances against the Steelers, but that could all change with a record setter on the line for himself and the team.

