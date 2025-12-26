Steelers Rookie QB Could Make NFL Debut in Week 18

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their final preparations for a Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL, the shorthanded Steelers are hoping for an impressive performance that helps them seal their first AFC North division title since 2020.

All of the Steelers' preparations could become futile if the Baltimore Ravens lose the night before they take on the Browns. If the Ravens lose, the Steelers will clinch the division before their 1:00 pm kick-off.

That also means the Steelers might give their backup quarterbacks a shot in Weeks 17 and 18 to rest starter Aaron Rodgers. And if all goes to plan, that could mean rookie Will Howard makes the first appearance of his NFL career.

Debut Against Baltimore?

The Steelers will close their regular season schedule with a home contest against those pesky Ravens. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers want to give Howard some playing time. In a perfect world, their Week 18 matchup against the Ravens is meaningless, which would give the team the perfect opportunity to play him.

Dulac warns, however, that even if that happens, Howard is unlikely to start an NFL game. He shared his thoughts in a recent article for the Gazette.

"I don't think you will se him start," he wrote. "But I do think you will see him play in Baltimore."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Why That Makes Sense

For a sixth-round draft pick, Howard has the buzz of a top-10 pick in Pittsburgh. The fanbase is ecstatic about last year's national championship winner with the Ohio State University Buckeyes. He possesses the ideal size (6'4", 235 pounds) and college resume to be a starter in the NFL one day, but the question is can that all come together in game action.

How many times can an NFL team test a player during the regular season with no repercussions? If the division is already locked up, the Steelers have a golden opportunity.

They can challenge Howard and come one step closer to finding their answer. If he succeeds, it sets him up for the 2026 QB contest in Pittsburgh. If he fails, he's still in the running, but there is less buzz entering the offseason.

Either way, the Steelers will have clarity, and the fanbase will get their wish. Where things stand before Week 17, it's becoming increasingly likely that Howard makes his debut in 2025.

