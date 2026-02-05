Super Bowl Champion Tells Steelers He Wants to Coach

New head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made substantial progress towards building the team's staff, but a franchise legend is hoping that a role remains reserved for him.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Feb. 4, Joey Porter Sr. stated that he wants to return to the Steelers as a coach, meaning he'd share a sideline with his son Joey Porter Jr., and that he feels as though his "presence is needed" in the team's facility.

"I feel like my presence is needed just to be back in the building, but you know, to the powers that be, they know I wanna come back home," Porter Sr. said, per Steelers Depot's Josh Carney. "I would love to coach. I never wanted to stop coaching, but you know... I can take any role.

"I just feel like having older Steelers in the building to show how it's supposed to go, what it looks like... I ain't gonna hurt nobody."

Porter Sr.'s History with Steelers

Porter Sr. was selected in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh out of Colorado State. One of the most prolific pass rushers in the organization's history, he recorded 60 sacks over his eight years in the black and gold (1999-2006), placing him fifth all-time.

Additionally, Porter Sr. was a one-time first-team All-Pro with the Steelers in 2002, a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2004 and 2005 and a Pro Bowler in all three of those years while also helping the team win its fifth Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks during the '05 season.

Upon retiring after the 2011 campaign and later serving as a defensive assistant at his alma mater in 2013, Porter Sr. returned to Pittsburgh as a defensive assistant in 2014. He later earned a promotion to outside linebackers coach in 2015, and he remained in that role until he was fired after the 2018 season.

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former linebacker Joey Porter (55) leads the Terrible Towel wave against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Could McCarthy Bring Porter Sr. Back Into the Fold?

Porter Sr. has remained around the Steelers since departing the organization, with Porter Jr.'s own presence on the team after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft playing a major role in that connection.

Just within the past two years in particular, Porter Sr. was a part of Pittsburgh's Alumni Weekend celebration in Week 9 of this past season as the organization honored the 2005 team that won Super Bowl XL over Seattle, and he also led the Terrible Towel Twirl before the Steelers' Week 8 primetime bout against the New York Giants in 2024.

It remains to be seen if McCarthy will target Porter Sr. for a role on his staff, though Shawn Howe is set to fill the outside linebackers coach vacancy, meaning he'd have to work under a different title than his previous one should he return to the organization.

Porter Sr. doesn't appear too picky, though, and whether it's a coaching job or even a consultant role, perhaps McCarthy and the Steelers will make good on the former's wishes.

