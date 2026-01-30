Steelers Hiring Hall of Fame Finalist

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making another addition to their coach staff under Mike McCarthy.

Per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Pittsburgh is expected to hire New Orleans Saints assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac previously reported that Evans was a candidate to fill a role on the Steelers' staff, and it appears that he'll now officially become a member of the organization

Evans' Career and Connection to McCarthy

Evans is a finalist for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame, and with the class set to be announced on Feb. 5 at the NFL Honors, it's shaping up to potentially be quite the week for him.

A fourth-round pick out of Division II Bloomsburg University by the Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft, Evans quickly became one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Throughout his career with the Saints, which lasted a total of 11 seasons between two separate stints, Evans was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro while starting 169 games at guard.

Evans spent his final year as a player with the Green Bay Packers, where McCarthy was the head coach, in 2017.

After spending the 2022 campaign as a training camp intern with New Orleans, Evans became an offensive assistant for the team the following season in 2023 before being promoted to an assistant offensive line coach in 2025.

Steelers' Other Coaching Moves

Since hiring McCarthy last weekend and officially introducing him in a press conference on Jan. 27, Pittsburgh has made a wave of coaching moves.

Perhaps the most notable reported hire under McCarthy up to this point is Patrick Graham, who was the linebackers coach and run game coordinator during McCarthy's final year in Green Bay in 2018, was most recently the Las Vegas Raiders' DC between 2022 and 2025.

McCarthy is also set to keep around three members of Mike Tomlin's staff in quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, secondary coach Gerald Alexander and linebackers coach Scott McCurley, who had worked alongside McCarthy in each of his previous 18 years as an NFL head coach and will now reunite with him, per Dulac.

The Steelers are also hiring James Campen, who was McCarthy's offensive line coach for his entire stint with the Packers, for that same role.

Ramon Chinyoung, who was hired by the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 under McCarthy as an assistant offensive line and quality control coach. is set to join Pittsburgh as its new running backs coach, replacing Eddie Faulkner in the process.

Adam Henry will also head over to the Steelers as their new wide receivers coach after holding that title with the Buffalo Bills for the last three seasons.

