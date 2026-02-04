Steelers Hire Former Texans Assistant

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another new name to their staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Along with officially announcing the hires of Brian Angelichio as offensive coordinator, Danny Crossman as special teams coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. as assistant head coach and secondary coach and Domata Peko as the defensive line coach, Pittsburgh also disclosed that it is bringing in Pat Reilly as a defensive quality control coach.

Reilly served as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2025, meaning he was on staff as they took down the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Reilly's Background

Before working for the Texans, Reilly also held down a role with the Jacksonville Jaguars while also spending time with the likes of Alabama and UCLA in the collegiate ranks.

"Prior to his time with the Texans, Reilly spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the assistant linebackers coach and defensive quality control coach," Steelers.com's Teresa Varley wrote.

"He got his start in college football, as a defensive analyst for Alabama, a defensive analyst and an assistant to the head coach and defensive coordinator at UCLA, as well as a defensive quality control coach working with the defensive line at UCLA.

"In addition, Reilly spent time at SUNY-Brockport, Syracuse University and SUNY-Cortland in multiple roles."

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Staff Rounding Into Form

Since the news broke that the Steelers were hiring McCarthy as Mike Tomlin's successor and the 17th head coach in franchise history on Jan. 27, the organization has been diligent in building a staff around him.

The most notable additions up to this point from a role standpoint have been Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, the same role he had held with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022 to 2025, and Angelichio as offensive coordinator, though McCarthy will call the plays on that side of the ball.

Graham worked under McCarthy as the Green Bay Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2018, which was the latter's final year as the team's head coach.

Angelichio, meanwhile, was the Packers' tight ends coach from 2016 to 2018, and he had most recently held that same title with the Minnesota Vikings from 2022 to 2025 while doubling as their passing game coordinator.

Alongside Graham, Angelichio, Peko, Crossman, Whitt Jr. and Reilly, the Steelers are also set to bring in James Campen (offensive line coach), Ramon Chinyoung (running backs coach), Adam Henry (wide receivers coach), Jahri Evans (assistant offensive line coach), Frank Cignetti Jr. (senior offensive assistant), Shawn Howe (outside linebackers coach) and Jason Simmons (secondary coach and pass game coordinator).

Additionally, McCarthy is retaining quarterbacks coach Tom Arth and linebackers coach Scott McCurley from Tomlin's staff.

