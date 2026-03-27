Three WRs Steelers Can Still Trade For

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made improving the wide receiver room a priority heading into the 2026 season. The addition of veteran Michael Pittman Jr. was a huge start, giving the team another 1,000-yard pass-catcher on the roster.

The work isn't done for the Steelers, however. The organization is expected to target wide receivers early in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a first-round pick certainly on the table.

That won't end the work for the organization either, as the team still needs to fill out the receiver room. They can accomplish that by pursuing these three trade options ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Jalin Hyatt - New York Giants

The same curse that's torched Roman Wilson is apparently enflicting damage on New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt. A former third-round pick in 2023, Hyatt has played in just 41 of a possible 51 contests over the past three seasons. Last year, he played just eight games, with no starts, and hauled in five receptions on 14 targets.

A fresh start is exactly what Hyatt needs, and the Steelers could provide that. Sending a late round pick to New York, the Steelers could complete their receiver depth at a very low cost.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after making a 60-yard reception against the Houston Texans during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston is a name available on the trade market.

Why exactly this is happening is unclear, but whatever the reason, the Steelers can capitalize. Johnston is 24 years old and has recorded at least 700 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and has compiled 1,877 career receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 46 career games.

Among potential trade candidates, Johnston would be the most expensive. With players like D.J. Moore being traded for a second round pick and Jaylen Waddle going for a boatload of picks, Johnston's trade value has to be inflated currently.

But like the Michael Pittman Jr. situation, general manager Omar Khan can patiently wait for the price to drop, and then strike. If that happens, he'd give the Steelers three top-tier targets in the passing game.

Dontayvion Wicks - Green Bay Packers

Another player who consistently finds himself in trade talks is Green Bay Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks. The soon-to-be 25-year-old receiver has played three years in Green Bay and has taken a backseat in the most recent one.

After breaking out with 581 yards as a rookie, he's regressed in each of the subsequent two campaigns. Last year he posted just 332 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions. His 46 targets were the fewest of his NFL career.

That's where the Steelers come in. With a huge need at wide receiver three, Wicks could come in and solve their problems in return for a late-round draft pick.

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