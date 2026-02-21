Steelers Are Team to Watch for Former Packers WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of the teams most active in the free agent market for offensive players, and one position of need that will be pursued is the wide receiver position.

This year is set to be an overall weaker free agent year, but the Steelers should still be able to land someone of use during the offseason.

The Ringer's Austin Gayle believes the Steelers will sign Packers wideout Romeo Doubs in this year's free agency period, which could provide significant versatility for the Steelers passing game of the future.

“Doubs has had some frustrating drops and middle-of-the-pack production in his four years with Green Bay, but he is still only 25 years old and has all of the skills necessary to be a productive second option in any offense,” Gayle wrote. “He’s a savvy route-runner with enough dynamism and speed to win at all three levels of the field. He’s a balanced player—neither a gadgety YAC type nor a pure vertical threat—and he doesn’t need to be pigeon-holed into the slot.”

Gayle's article overall focused on the top 50 free agents, and Doubs came in as the No. 43 option. While Doubs is not the most highly sought-after free agent, he may fit what the Steelers need: a solid second receiving option.

Should The Steelers Go After Doubs This Offseason?

Gayle also projects that Doubs' contract will likely land within the $13-14 million range, which puts the Steelers in a tough spot. As the cap increases and as the regime changes, the Steeler smust decide if they are willing to be competitive on the offensive side of the football.

To do so, they will need to spend. Doubs regular season stats of 724 yards and six touchdowns was good, but not great in the grand scheme of NFL wide receivers. With that in mind, the $14 million possible contract is a bit rich, but the market changes each season so it could possibly be a bargain if he is signed to any sort of long term deal.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) sits on the bench in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It looks, at surface level, to be a deal that the Steelers should make. The possible upside of the deal in the form of pulling talent off of guarding top wideout DK Metcalf and his decent production as a receiver with the Packers should outweigh the cost, especially considering the raise in cap space this offseason.

