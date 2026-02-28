LSU QB Might Fit Steelers' Perfect Mold

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at a specific type of player when evaluating the incoming class of quarterbacks. As the team makes its way through the final stages of the NFL Draft Combine, the team's top targets and plan for the position is becoming clear.

The Steelers are searching for their franchise QB, but it's not likely to come from this draft. Not with options like Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard all expected back.

Even though the Steelers aren't a threat to land top QB Fernando Mendoza, the Steelers might use a later round choice on the right player. And that right player might just be LSU gunslinger Garrett Nussmeier. A projected day two or three pick, Nussmeier has a connection with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and experience executing a West Coast-style offense. Those aspects might make him the perfect diamond in the rough pick for the Steelers.

"I obviously played a lot in kind of a spread, West Coast-style offense there with Coach Kelly," he said. "But with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, we kind of had a spread approach. Did a lot of things under center as well. Did some pro-style things. I've done a lot of different things growing up. When I was first taught how to play quarterback, I was taught a five-step drop under center in the backyard and so, I think I'm prepared for anything."

Nussmeier's Long History With McCarthy

The Steelers met with Nussmeier during the Combine, but it wasn't their first interaction with the LSU product. McCarthy worked previously with Nussmeier's father during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. A self-described "iPad kid" on the sidelines during those days, he recalled spending time around McCarthy growing up and how much he believes in him as a coach.

"Got to spend a little bit of time around Coach McCarthy. Really like him," he said. "He's a great coach and is somebody that is very passionate about winning. Has his way of going about things and he believes in them, and I think he does a really good job."

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Nussmeier's Superpower

Another aspect of his game that might endear him to the Steelers is his mind. While he has plenty of flaws as a prospect, he's an extremely intelligent quarterback. According to Nussmeier, his superpower is his mind, and he plans to take it to the next level.

"I think because of my background and upbringing, my skillset can kind of fit into whatever system that I'm asked to do," he said. "I think one of my superpowers is my mind. My ability to process and retain information, and to apply it to the field, I think is special."

