What Steelers, A.J. Brown Trade Could Look Like

PITTSBURGH — If the Pittsburgh Steelers really want to make a splash before the 2026 season, acquiring another superstar wide receiver would certainly accomplish that. While many expect the team to acquire one at the upcoming NFL draft, there is a chance that they repeat what they did last year and pursue upgrades via the trade market.

Just like last year, the Steelers could land a notable name if they choose to go with a trade. Last summer, the big move was acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. This off-season, players like A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and D.J. Moore of the Chicago Bears are the top names on the trade boards.

It might sound far-fetched, but the Steelers already have everything in place to swing a deal for either veteran pass-catcher. In a perfect world, the team is calling up the their cross-state rivals and landing Brown as soon as the new league year begins.

Why This Makes Sense for the Steelers

The Steelers enter this hypothetical trade situation with something pivotal. They need wide receiver depth. The Eagles, meanwhile, have grown discontent with their top wide receiving option. Needing a change, Philadelphia is in a tough spot.

The Steelers can take advantage, and improve their roster for very little going the other way. While the Steelers would likely have to take on the entirety of his $23 million salary cap hit in 2026, they could bring that production in for a single draft pick.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs against Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half at Northwest Stadium.

Yes, you read that right. A third round pick at this year’s NFL Draft would be enough to pry Brown out of Philadelphia. The Eagles would welcome a return for their largest headache, and would happily take that pick to grab a replacement.

Meanwhile, the Steelers can lineup Brown and DK Metcalf as their top two wide receivers. Add in a top draft pick and whatever free agent depth is signed, and their skill players on offense have taken a significant step forward. Which is why a simple swap of the Steelers’ first third-round pick, selection number 76, and Brown makes a ton of sense.

Why Brown and Not Moore?

While both veteran options would fill a hole in Pittsburgh, Brown is the obvious choice if the Steelers had to target one. For starters, Brown has been the far better wide receiver both recently and over their careers. Even in a down year in 2025, Brown still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards.

Brown’s contract is also a bit more digestible for the Steelers. There is a possible out after 2027, according to Spotrac, and his cap hit is lower than Moore's $28 million hit in the coming season. Moore's contract also wouldn't come with a potential out until the 2028 campaign.

