Nick Herbig Breaks Antonio Brown's Record With Steelers Deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their new-look offseason with another major move. The organization and rising star linebacker Nick Herbig agreed to a new, four-year contract extension.

The Steelers will pay Herbig a total of $100 million over the course of the deal, with $42 million guaranteed. The deal gives the Steelers three edge rushers all making more than $17 million per season.

The deal also puts Herbig in extremely rare Steelers company. As a fourth-round pick. Herbig is now the organization’s record holder for the highest-paid player drafted in the fourth round or later. He surpasses the former franchise record holder, wide receiver Antonio Brown, who previously held the record when he earned an annual payday of $17 million when he signed his extension back in 2017.

What Deal Means for Steelers and Herbig

For the 2026 season, this is a huge boost for the Steelers. Herbig has been improving year after year since being drafted, and he’s on the verge of superstardom. With him locked in for the next four seasons after this one, the Steelers’ pass rushing group is set to dominate.

Alongside Herbig, veterans T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are ready to make their mark. The trio rotated in 2024 and 2025, but with them all making big-time money, the rotation is sure to be impacted. However defensive coordinator Patrick Graham decides to deploy the trio, the Steelers’ outside linebacker group is one of the best in the NFL.

Beyond 2026, the image is murky. Highsmith is signed through the 2027 season and Watt’s deal techincally runs through the 2028 campaign, but the organization has a potential out after 2027 as well.

With three highly-paid players at the same position, something has to give. The Steelers could look to trade one of their two older edge rushers between now and the end of the 2027 season, or they will just let things play out and see what happens.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Herbig Set for Breakout Campaign

Since the Steelers drafted Herbig in the 2023 NFL Draft. Last year was his most impressive campaign yet, posting 7.5 sacks and 30 total tackles.

Now armed with around 25 million new reasons, Herbig is set to take another huge step in production. If the Steelers give Herbig the opportunity that his new deal should come with, they should see immediate dividends.

Herbig is set to break double-digit sacks for the first time in his NFL career. After breaking Antonio Brown’s previous record for highest-paid Steelers player drafted in the fourth round or later, Herbig is ready to show that he is the player who deserved to break tha franchise mark.

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