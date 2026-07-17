Steelers Biggest Offseason Losers Before Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their first season of the Mike McCarthy era, and the franchise's eternally high standards remain. The goal for this year is simple: win a Super Bowl.

The Steelers might be going through immense change, but that hasn't lowered expectations. The team reports to training camp in just a few weeks, and optimism is high.

That is, aside from these few players. While things are looking up heading into training camp, these players stand out as the biggest losers from the offseason.

Patrick Queen & Payton Wilson - MLB Group in Doubt

I've voiced concerns about the off-ball linebackers since the 2025 season concluded, but the Steelers haven't done much to change anything heading into 2026. Over the offseason, publications like Bleacher Report have called out the same issue, and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark echoed that sentiment on a recent appearance on the Mina Kimes Show.

What it all adds up to is increasing doubt and anxiety surrounding starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. Despite both being among the most important players on the roster, their 2025 performance was borderline mediocre. They have to be much better in this new system, but for many, it's a prove-it situation.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) looks to tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth - TE 1 Spot Secure?

The Steelers hope their offense will be revived under McCarthy, and part of that is getting more out of the tight ends. Both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington figure to be key cogs in the machine, but for 'Muth, that might be quite the tall task.

Washington signing a four-year contract extension in the offseason doesn't bode well for the team's top pass-catching tight end. The franchise clearly sees a future in the hulking tight end, but can the same be said for Freiermuth?

Freiermuth enters a make-or-break season. If he returns to the 600-to-700-yard tight end he was earlier in his career, this offense could be deadly. If he struggles, his contract will feel bloated and a boon on the salary cap. Training camp can be a reset for those expectations and feelings surrounding the polarizing tight end.

T.J. Watt - Disrespected Superstar

After Nick Herbig signed a huge extension, it once again brought up the team's plans for outside linebacker. Complicating the matter is an injury-filled season for T.J. Watt, who has gone from top defender in the NFL to disrespected superstar.

Now, some are calling him past his prime and overpaid. Can Watt turn back the clock and return to elite form in 2026? The fact that he's even doubted a little bit is a huge step back for one of the game's best players of the last decade.

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