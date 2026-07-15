Steelers Biggest Offseason Winners Ahead of Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just a few weeks away from returning to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, kicking off the 2026 campaign.

It's the most exciting time for the Steelers and the rest of the NFL, with everything still ahead and nothing but optimism fueling their practices and training. For some, that optimism quickly fades when the reality of training camp sets in.

For others, like these three players, that optimism has to have them riding high. Training camp aims to be a continuation of what's already been a strong summer, and that's what makes them the Steelers' three biggest winners as the offseason concludes.

Nick Herbig - The $100 Million Man

It's hard not to see this offseason as the one where linebacker Nick Herbig finally ascends into a leading role on the Steelers' defense. After getting a four-year extension worth up to $100 million, the defense can no longer relegate him to the third spot on the depth chart.

And through OTAs and minicamp, Herbig looks like a superstar ready to roll. He enters training camp with a ton to prove, but he has the organization's backing and 100 million reasons to succeed.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts after a missed Green Bay Packers field goal during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaquan Brisker - New Safety in Charge

The Steelers landed safety and Gateway High School graduate Jaquan Brisker on a surprisingly low deal. The team brought Brisker in on a one-year deal worth $5 million.

He might not be the highest-paid player in the secondary, but his presence will be one of the most important factors in the defense's success in 2026. Teaming with DeShon Elliott to form the safety duo, Brisker's playmaking ability and pass coverage could be what brings this defense back into the conversation of the top units.

DK Metcalf - WR1 Reclaiming His Spot

The Steelers have improved their wide receiver group this offseason with the trade for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That might seem troubling for the team's number one wideout, DK Metcalf, but it's the exact opposite.

Metcalf posted 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Steelers, and he's set up to post his first 1,000-yard season since 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks. With the addition of two other legitimate weapons in Pittman Jr. and Bernard, the pressure has been taken off of Metcalf. He's no longer the sole weapon opposing defenses must contain, and that will hopefully open things up for the uber-talented receiver.

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