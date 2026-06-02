Nick Herbig Had Perfect Message Right Before Signing Steelers Deal

PITTSBURGH -- Nick Herbig will wear black and gold for at least the next five years after signing a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-year, $100 million deal locks him up until he's 29-years-old, which is exactly what he was looking for.

Herbig sat out during the team's first day of mandatory minicamp, "holding in" and remaining a part of the group without actually going through drills. After practice ended, the 24-year-old edge rusher spoke with the media, addressing his contract situation and his thoughts on the matter.

He didn't say much, making it known that he was out there on the field with his teammates and that he wasn't overly worried about the business side of the things but wanted to make sure he was doing as much as he could on the football side.

He then said something that was a great message at the time, and rings even louder afterward.

"It's my desire to be a Steeler for life," Herbig said, replying to Gerry Dulac about his hopes with negotiations.

Nick Herbig just hours before signing his extension.



“It’s my desire to be a Steeler for life.”



Welp… pic.twitter.com/sAApW3Wzba — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) June 2, 2026

Talk about timing. Only hours later, Herbig signed a deal that averages $25 million per season with $42 million in guaranteed money. He now makes more than his running mate Alex Highsmith and locks himself in as the future of the edge rusher position.

Everyone was fired up about the news too. Many teammates posted on Instagram to congratulate Herbig on his deal.

"Grinded. Balled. Deserved," Patrick Queen wrote.

"EARNED," Highsmith posted.

And Joey Porter Jr., who's also up for a contract extension and expected to receive one this offseason, posted a video of the two players celebrating in the locker room.

Joey Porter Jr. seems happy about the Nick Herbig deal pic.twitter.com/yTDQfqqLlA — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) June 2, 2026

Herbig's Future In Pittsburgh

With Herbig's new deal, the Steelers begin to move toward the future. Right now, there aren't high expectations that they'll trade T.J. Watt or Highsmith, but if the right offer presents itself, they no longer have to worry about a long-term replacement.

For now, it just means the Steelers are prepared for the next chapter. They believe their trio is the best in the NFL and will perform like it, which makes their defense dangerous. Signing Herbig to an extension was because they feel he's the next superstar on the outside, and will eventually replace Watt as that key piece.

A contract that they feel will look cheap before it's over and sets them up for a lot of success now and in the future. Which made it a no brainer to make Herbig a "Steeler for life," with his new deal.

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