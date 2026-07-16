Steelers Have Six Players with First-Round Trade Value

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quite a few players who could fetch a king's ransom if they were ever to be made available for trade.

While identifying which players around the league are worth first-round picks by team, ESPN's Bill Barnwell highlighted six Steelers that fit the bill: Keeanu Benton, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Derrick Harmon, Nick Herbig and Joey Porter Jr.

"Having invested heavily along the line of scrimmage in the draft over the past few years, the Steelers are loaded with talented young linemen on both sides of the ball," Barnwell wrote. "Fautanu established himself as a very good right tackle in his first full season, and if he can hold up under the strain of a potential move to left tackle this year, he would be worth even more in a potential swap."

Barnwell listed DK Metcalf and T.J. Watt as "missing out", citing the fact that Pittsburgh dealt a second-rounder for the former last offseason and a "frustrating first season" with the team could limit his market, while the latter is expensive entering his age-32 season and has seen his production dip over the past few years.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Player is Pittsburgh Most Likely to Trade?

It's impossible to predict what lies ahead years down the line, but from where circumstances stand at the moment, a Herbig trade isn't feasible in the slightest after he signed a four-year, $100 million extension in June.

Fautanu and Frazier are entering their third seasons in the NFL, and as core members of a young offensive line that are among the brightest up-and-coming talents at offensive tackle and center, respectively, it's far more likely that the Steelers will pay whatever it takes to keep them around long-term next offseason.

Harmon lived up to the hype as a rookie last season, playing well against the run in addition to logging three sacks and 22 pressures (per Pro Football Focus) in 12 games while looking like a future cornerstone of Pittsburgh's defense.

With Benton and Porter Jr. both heading into the final years of their rookie deals, they automatically become some of the top names on the team's roster to watch in terms of potential trades.

Though things have been quiet in the lead-up to training camp, it's largely expected that Porter Jr. will eventually ink a new deal that pays him in the ballpark of $25 million to $28 million per year and subsequently slots him in as one of the top-paid cornerbacks in the league.

Even if talks deteriorate or don't progress over the next month-and-a-half or so, Pittsburgh will surely keep Porter Jr. around for the 2026 campaign and reassess the situation next offseason.

For that reason, Benton is the most obvious candidate to be moved by the Steelers from Barnwell's list. The issue, however, is that recouping a first-rounder for him may not be feasible.

Benton is a talented pass rusher on the interior of the defensive line who posted a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2025, though he's a bit limited as a run defender and is more of a good starter than a high-impact, building-block-type player.

If Pittsburgh does look to move him, should an extension ever be off the table, it could almost certainly land a Day 2 pick for Benton. For now, though, it feels like they're going to prioritize keeping their roster together in search of another playoff run in 2026.

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