Steelers Trading T.J. Watt Hottest Topic After Myles Garrett Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched Myles Garrett leave the AFC North, being dealt by the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. The move shocked the NFL and brought up plenty of conversation for any team in either division.

One of those conversations was T.J. Watt, and whether the Steelers have now seen the light and are able to use Garrett's deal as a way to trade their own superstar edge rusher this offseason.

If that’s the price for Myles Garrett. What could the Steelers get for TJ Watt?

Omar should look into it. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 1, 2026

If the Steelers were to move on from Watt, now is the time to do so. They have a replacement in Nick Herbig, who is looking to sign an extension, and Alex Highsmith is still under contract for the next two years. Meanwhile, Watt is coming off one of his worst seasons and is signed to a $42 million per year deal through 2028.

No one is wrong to say that taking advantage of a player who they could still get top end value for isn't worth the conversation. But the reasoning behind why they likely won't move Watt this offseason is the same for why the Rams decided to trade for Garrett.

Why It Likely Won't Happen

While trading Watt makes sense if you firmly believe in Herbig to become a superstar, the Steelers aren't taking those types of risks. Unlike the Browns, who are simply looking into the future and hoping they eventually find a quarterback and the success that follows, the Steelers are ready to win in 2026.

Mike McCarthy was hired to continue the team's winning ways, and Aaron Rodgers was re-signed to keep their Super Bowl window open. Watt is a piece of that plan, and a big enough one that moving him only hurts their odds of pulling off something great.

When It Probably Could Happen

Chances are, however, that Watt doesn't last his entire contract in Pittsburgh. With $42 million per season, it's hard to justify keeping him around without Defensive Player of the Year production. If he doesn't have that level of play in 2026, the team could certainly decide to move on in 2027, especially if keeping Herbig is on their minds.

If not, Watt has an out in his contract after the 2027 season, with just $10 million in dead cap for the team to take on. There's a high likelihood that unless Watt is still a superstar, his time with the team ends then. Maybe at that point, he sails off into retirement, but it's hard to imagine Pittsburgh paying over $46 million in 2028 for Watt.

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