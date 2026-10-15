Steelers WR Options Revealed: Who's Coming to Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have a pretty good idea of what wide receivers can be had via trade ahead of the November 10 deadline.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, five receivers who may end up being the best remaining player dealt at the position after Marvin Harrison Jr. landed with the Houston Texans are Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), Jauan Jennings (Minnesota Vikings) and Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns).

With nine picks in both the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts, Pittsburgh has the necessary assets to wheel and deal if it so chooses in the lead-up to the deadline.

Receiver stands out as one of the team's biggest needs with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on the reserve/injured list while both Roman Wilson (hand/finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have already been ruled out for the Steelers' Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of the names Fowler and Graziano mentioned, however, who are the best fits for Pittsburgh?

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs for yards after catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hard to Imagine a Trade Within the AFC North

Intra-division trades aren't commonplace in the NFL, and there's always going to be some extra layers when such a deal takes place that could complicate the entire process.

For that reason, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Bateman or Jeudy ends up in Pittsburgh before the deadline.

The Ravens currently sit atop the AFC North at 4-1 and are Super Bowl contenders, meaning trading away a key piece at receiver in Bateman wouldn't be practical even if rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) returns from IR and makes a huge impact.

That doesn't even factor in the rarity of a deal between Pittsburgh and Baltimore, as previously alluded to. The sides have made just two trades involving players, with the most recent example coming in 2020 when defensive end Chris Wormley went from the Ravens to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland have swapped players more frequently within the past decade or so, as the Browns rerouted Justin Gilbert to the Steelers in 2016 while the black and gold sent Sammie Coates the other way in 2017.

Still, the organizations aren't at all likely to link up on a trade involving Jeudy, who has just 81 yards through five games this season.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Steelers Take Big Swing?

Jennings was there for the taking for Pittsburgh in the offseason considering he was a free agent through early May. He ended up signing a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Vikings, but he has just two catches for nine yards this season despite playing 201 offensive snaps over four games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated this week that Jennings' trade market is expected to heat up. He's an intriguing name to watch for the Steelers as a buy-low candidate who has proven to be a quality starter in the past, evidenced by the fact that he put up a combined 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Jennings will likely command a strong market on an expiring contract due to his surprising lack of production when compared to his total body of work, but Pittsburgh should certainly be in the mix.

Thomas Jr. has only logged 105 yards in five contests for Jacksonville in 2026 as he continues to fade following a standout rookie campaign back in 2024, during which he put up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He's been floated as a potential trade candidate dating back to last season, though it always seemed as if the price tag was too high.

Now that he's failed to make much of a splash under Liam Coen for a second straight year, however, perhaps the Steelers could swoop in and get him at a discount.

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero wrote in "The Sweep" on October 10 that the Jaguars haven't shown any interest in dealing Thomas Jr., though that could theoretically change before November 10.

Johnston also hasn't done much for the Chargers this year, having recorded 108 yards in four games, but that could be attributed to the team's disastrous start at 0-5 that's seen the offense completely fall apart.

The 2023 first-round pick did post a combined 1,446 yards and 16 touchdowns between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, and Los Angeles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2027 campaign at a fully guaranteed $18 million (per Over the Cap).

Johnston wouldn't come cheap for Pittsburgh from a salary cap perspective, and he may fetch a valuable pick for the Chargers as well.

Between Jennings, Thomas Jr. and Johnston, Jennings feels like the most logical trade option for the Steelers when taking the asking price and salary cap ramifications into place.

From an upside perspective, though, Thomas Jr. is quite easily the most fascinating name of the bunch.

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