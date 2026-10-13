Steelers Star Must Step Up After WR Injuries

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers put together an impressive offensive showing in their 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. For the second time in five games, the Steelers posted 30 points or more, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least three touchdowns in three consecutive games.

What makes it even more impressive is the Steelers have made improvements on offense despite inconsistent wide receiver play. Thanks to the efforts of Rodgers and running back Jaylen Warren, this group might be finding steady ground.

The one player who cannot be ignored in all of this is tight end Pat Freiermuth. The 27-year-old had a fantastic Week 5 performance, hauling in five receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

It was exactly what the team needed. Amidst a sea of injuries, the Steelers can find safe harbor thanks to the re-emergence of Freiermuth as a top tight end.

’Muth Finally Becoming a Priority on Offense

It’s long been known that Freiermuth is one of the best athletes at his position. He established that as a rookie in the NFL, but over the years, the offense has failed to prioritize him as they should.

This season, however, it appears that head coach Mike McCarthy is refusing to continue that. In all five games this season, Freiermuth has seen at least four targets. In this most recent contest, he was targeted seven times.

It’s emblematic of one thing - this team prioritizes Freiermuth. Rodgers trusts him as his top tight end, and he continues to go to him in tough situations.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Zone Threat

One area the Steelers really focused on Freiermuth in their Week 5 victory was in the red zone. Both of his touchdown receptions came inside the 20-yard line, but it was a specific second quarter play that should give the Steelers confidence moving forward.

On the 1-yard line, the Steelers were expected to come out with jumbo personnel as they tried to power into the end zone. Instead, they came out with an empty set and five receivers out wide.

It was the perfect play call because it put Freiermuth one-on-one with a Colts linebacker, giving him a mismatch at the line of scrimmage.

Freiermuth took advantage. With a quick stutter step, the Steelers tight end created plenty of space for Rodgers to find him, giving the Steelers an early 14-6 lead.

Aaron Rodgers finds Pat Freiermuth for another Steelers TD!#NFL pic.twitter.com/hU254xEhwW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2026

As the Steelers try to build momentum, they keep taking hits. Roman Wilson could miss time after dislocating a finger in Week 5. Michael Pittman Jr. was placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he will be out of action for at least three more weeks.

Despite the hits that keep coming, the Steelers should feel confident in their offensive weaponry. That’s thanks to Pat Freiermuth.

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