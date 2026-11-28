After releasing Aaron Rodgers earlier in the week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting go of a wide receiver with a deep connection to him just days later.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have released Marquez Valdes-Scantling from their practice squad.

Steelers are going to re-sign WR Isaiah Hodgins to the practice squad and make room by releasing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 28, 2026

Fellow receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was cut from Pittsburgh's practice squad on November 18 after Max Hurleman returned from the practice squad/injured list, is taking Valdes-Scantling's spot as he returns to the team.

Valdes-Scantling signed to the Steelers' practice squad back on October 19 after being cut by the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he appeared in three games and logged 22 receiving yards for earlier in the season.

The 32-year-old never suited up for Pittsburgh in his second stint with the organization after previously spending time with them in 2025, however, and now he's following Rodgers out the door.

The pair played together from 2018 to 2021 with the Green Bay Packers, and their relationship has been rather well-documented, as Valdes-Scantling had previously stated that Rodgers is "one of his closest friends in this NFL thing that I've made."

"I love Marquez," Rodgers said when Valdes-Scantling returned to Pittsburgh this year. "I mean, he's one of my favorite teammates I've ever been with and a super smart guy, knows the game really well."

Valdes-Scantling also showed his support for Rodgers after he was cut on November 25 following an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in which he called out head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Obviously, me and Aaron have a great relationship,” Valdes-Scantling said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Harlan. “He’s one of my closest friends that I’ve made in this league. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. He’s opened up so many doors for me, taught me so many things about football. So seeing that is something you never want to see, because I think he’s the best player to ever play this game at that position.”

Across five contests for Pittsburgh last season, Valdes-Scantling posted 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches.

Now, he'll look to catch on with another team to finish out the 2026 campaign.