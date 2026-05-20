Pitt Legend Crushes Steelers Chances in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mired in a long stretch without playoff success.

With ten seasons without a playoff win, and no close games in recent seasons, the Steelers are entering their worst drought of playoff success since they won their first Super Bowl in 1974.

Recently, a local legend and current podcaster in LeSean McCoy issued his thoughts on the Steelers' drought and their shot of turning it around. In an episode of his Speakeasy podcast

“I think they’ll be a good team,” McCoy said. “Now, I don’t care who the coach is, I don’t think they’re gonna win the AFC and go to the Super Bowl. I don’t think the Steelers are doing that, no matter who the coach is."

The Steelers current roster talent does not bode well for winning a Super Bowl. The team is certainly talented, but winning a Super Bowl would require nearly every player to play above their expectations. The team would also need to fill some other existing holes. That being said, the team certainly has improved certain positions, including wide receiver.

“But I do think they’re gonna be improved offensively. All these years, I felt like the offense was the issue. Now, with Mike McCarthy there, with them weapons there, Aaron [Rodgers] with McCarthy, I see them winning a playoff game, and I think they can win their division.” McCoy said.

How have they built?

Now, the Steelers have reunited their quaterback with his greatest mentor in the professional ranks, which may incite some change in performance for the aging quarterback following a mediocre performance in his first season with the team.

The running back corps will be a question with the departure of Kenneth Gainwell, but the team should be able to make up for it.

McCarthy brings a Super Bowl pedigree, having won a Super Bowl with Rodgers while in Green Bay, defeating their current team in the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. This is the most recent time either team has made the Super Bowl.

The Green Bay Packers defender Tramon Williams (38) pulls down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (88) in the second half of Super Bowl XLV, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, February 6, 2011. Packers Frank Zombo (58) and A.J. Hawk (50) look on. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers have been able to compete each regular season, but seem to ultimately collapse in games that matter the most, and it has continued to be a concern for the team. It is certainly too far out to tell whether or not the Steelers will be competitive when the coming year's playoffs come around, but they have not sat around waiting for something to happen.

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