Steelers 2026 Draft Pick at Risk of Being Cut This Weekend

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers approach the final hours before rosters must be submitted for the regular season, the organization finds themselves in an intriguing position.

The Steelers have an impressive class of rookies, and almost every single member of this most recent crop of young players has a chance to make the 53-man roster. It's an incredible feat, considering this is the first year under a brand new head coach and staff.

But with just 53 spots on the roster to fill, someone who deserves a spot won't see his dream fulfilled. As the last ones in, the rookie class might be where the staff looks to make those cuts. One player that meets that description is defensive lineman Gabe Rubio. The Notre Dame product has been a strong performer all preseason long, but the numbers game might cost him when the regular season begins.

Rubio's Road to the Roster

The biggest factor in Rubio's road to the main roster is the depth at defensive line. Cam Heyward is still an elite player as he approaches age 40. Keeanu Benton just signed a major extension. Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black and studs entering their second seasons in the NFL.

That only leaves two other guaranteed spots along the line. One of those spots is already spoken for, as veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day was brought in specifically to bolster the depth. That leaves just one spot, and Rubio isn't the only contender.

Two other more experienced players might claim the sixth interior defensive lineman spot. Esezi Otomewo and Dean Lowry have also had impressive preseasons, and the defensive staff might prefer their experience and familiarity with the organization heading into the regular season.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't Count Rubio Out Yet

Rubio faces stiff competition, but you can't count the rookie lineman out just yet. Like the rest of the rookie class in Pittsburgh, he's shown that he can make it in the NFL. He still needs to develop as a pass rusher to become a complete interior defensive lineman, but he enters the league at an advantage due to his run-stuffing abilities.

And that might be enough to keep him on the roster when they take on the Atlanta Falcons to open the regular season.

The staff's needs for the sixth defensive lineman will also dictate Rubio's chances. If they want a more polished pass-rush option, Rubio is not the player for them. Otomewo better fits that bill, while Lowry is a bit of an every-situation type of player.

But if the staff views stopping the run as the biggest priority going down the depth chart, Rubio is their man. He's done enough to prove he's capable of playing in the NFL, it's just a matter of whether or not the numbers game works in Rubio's favor.

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