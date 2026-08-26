Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Four QBs Isn't Realistic

As the Pittsburgh Steelers head into their final game of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills, they have to start making some tough decisions.

With final cuts just days away as the deadline looms on August 30, the Steelers will have one more contest to evaluate where things stand before ultimately trimming their roster down to 53 players.

Ahead of their trip to the new Highmark Stadium, here's how things are shaping up for Pittsburgh.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar

Head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't backed down from his stance on holding onto four quarterbacks, stating on August 25 that doing so, "enhances what the regular season would look like."

While Pittsburgh has seemed committed to seeing out Howard's development, it's tough to justify keeping four signal callers on the 53-man roster despite McCarthy's comments, especially after his two-interception showing against the New York Jets last week.

With Rudolph all but locking up the backup role behind Rodgers, Howard finds himself as the odd man out.

Running Backs (3): Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Travis Homer

Warren and Dowdle make up one of the more imposing running back duos across the league while Homer's veteran nature and special teams prowess, the latter of which McCarthy pointed out as a key element when landing on a third or fourth option at the position, earns him the nod over the likes of training camp darling Lew Nichols, Kaleb Johnson and Eli Heidenreich.

“The (other) determining factor, a lot of times, for that third or fourth running back, is what kind of player he is on special teams,” McCarthy said. “That’s how I view it. That’s the the priority I would put it in as far as the checklist.”

Tight Ends (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan, Riley Nowakowski (FB)

Freiermuth and Washington will handle a majority of the reps at the tight end position, much like they have over the past three seasons together, while Tonyan offers some receiving upside as the third option in the room following an impressive run in training camp and through two preseason contests thus far. His connection to Aaron Rodgers from their days together with the Green Bay Packers is a major factor working in his favor as well.

Wide Receivers (6): DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen, Ben Skowronek

Nothing has changed on this front since the offseason program began. While Wetjen, a fourth-round pick in this year's draft, seemingly hasn't made the greatest first impression and Wilson has caught some flak for his role in Howard's two interceptions against the Jets, it's incredibly unlikely that either is ultimately left off the Steelers' initial 53-man roster.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Tackles (4): Troy Fautanu, Max Iheanachor, Dylan Cook, Broderick Jones

With Fautanu entrenched as the starter at left tackle, all that's left to be decided is the starter at the other tackle spot.

Cook still remains the favorite to win the job despite a relatively underwhelming summer. Iheanachor, however, is set to play in the preseason finale vs. the Buffalo Bills after missing the first two games due to an upper-body injury, and the door might still be open for the first-rounder to take over the role heading into Week 1.

Interior Offensive Linemen (5): Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Brock Hoffman, Gennings Dunker

Ryan McCollum doesn't make the cut with four quarterbacks on the roster, leaving Hoffman as the backup center and first option off the bench at either guard spot assuming Anderson is named the starter at right guard.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense

Interior Defensive Linemen (6): Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Gabriel Rubio

Rubio, a rookie who was selected in the sixth round out of Notre Dame, has been one of the bigger standouts for the Steelers all offseason and provides some flexibility as a rotational run stopper.

Esezi Otomewo and Dean Lowry are both viable veteran depth pieces, but there simply isn't room on the roster for either player.

EDGE Rushers (4): T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Jack Sawyer

Though Jamin Davis, a former first-round pick as an inside linebacker, has provided some flashes this preseason, Pittsburgh's four-man EDGE rusher group has been set in stone all offseason and is arguably one of the best units across the NFL.

Inside Linebackers (5): Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Roberts put on a show in his first game back with the Steelers against the Jets last week. He should factor heavily into the mix at inside linebacker, especially since he spent last season playing under Patrick Graham with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Malik Harrison is just about guaranteed to be released, and Holcomb is too valuable as a backup to be let go after re-signing with the organization on a two-year, $5 million contract this offseason.

Cornerbacks (6): Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Brandin Echols, Daylen Everette

Despite all of the chatter surrounding his contract situation, it would come as a pretty huge surprise if Porter Jr. isn't a member of the Steelers in 2026.

Ramsey is off the PUP list, and he's in line to be somewhat of a Swiss Army knife in Graham's system. Echols and Everette recently returned to practice after nursing their respective injuries, which is obviously good news for a Pittsburgh secondary that's been perpetually banged up this summer.

Safeties (4): Jaquan Brisker, DeShon Elliott, Robert Spears-Jennings, Rayshawn Jenkins

Spears-Jennings, a seventh-rounder, has carried over his impressive showing in training camp to the preseason while Jenkins pushed himself onto the right side of the roster bubble with a fantastic outing against the Jets.

Brisker and Elliot both have lingering durability concerns, but they make up a rock-solid starting duo.

Specialists (3): Chris Boswell (K), Cameron Johnston (P), Christian Kuntz (LS)

There's just about zero doubt that this group of specialists will be the one the Steelers hold onto into the regular season.

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