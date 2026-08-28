Steelers QB Decision Has Been Made

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback decision has been made. While the final roster is still more than 24 hours away, the team is preparing to carry all four quarterbacks onto their 53-man team, keeping two young guys and two veterans in 2026.

"Very accurate evaluation on your part." That's what head coach Mike McCarthy responded when asked if keeping four quarterbacks is expected by the Steelers.

It's pretty official. While anything can change in the next day, and Will Howard's head injury could certainly throw a wrench in their plans, the Steelers are planning to move forward with a rare decision at their most important position.

Howard, Drew Allar, Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph will make this team.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterbacks Drew Allar (16) and Will Howard (18) during warm ups for a game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Keep Four?

Everyone will ask why the Steelers are keeping four quarterbacks for different reasons.

"Why keep Mason Rudolph if you have two young guys?"

"Why keep Will Howard after throwing three interceptions in the preseason?"

The answer is just as simple but complex as the questions. The Steelers want Rudolph to be around because he impressed them during the spring and the summer. McCarthy was somewhat surprised of how good Rudolph looked during his short time with him, and he views him as a reliable backup with maybe some untapped potential.

Howard may not have had the best preseason, but the Steelers are still optimistic about his future. They don't know if Allar is going to be "the guy" just yet, and instead of limiting themselves to one option next year, they're keeping two - and probably drafting someone as well.

This team wants to make sure they have every option they can possibly have until they find their next franchise quarterback. So, until they do, they're willing to take the risk of keeping four and figuring out the rest of the roster from there.

What's the Depth Chart Order?

Rudolph will be QB2 behind Rodgers. Howard will likely be the third option and Allar will round out the depth chart as QB4.

On game days, expect Howard and Allar to be inactive, with Howard suiting up as the emergency quarterback.

It's hard to say any changes will be made during the season. Unless someone else outside of Rodgers get an opportunity to start and struggles, the Steelers don't really have a reason to change the depth chart.

So, for 2026, expect four quarterbacks, with the same pecking order that the team used all summer. Somewhat telling us, since day one, how this room would look come Week 1.

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