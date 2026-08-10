Steelers Add Two Wide Receivers Before Preseason Opener

PITTSBURGH -- With training camp nearing the finish line, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with the group at St. Vincent's College. With their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers upcoming, the team has some premier position battles set to reach the next level.

Despite this, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff are still looking for the ideal group to enter the regular season with.

With a few more training camp practices and preseason action ahead, the Steelers made a few roster moves to begin the week. According to the Steelers PR Department, the team added free agent wide receivers Cornell Powell and Isaiah Winstead. In corresponding moves, the Steelers waived receiver Colton Dowell and designated offensive tackle Lorenzo Thompson as Waived/Injured.

What Powell Brings to Steelers

Both Powell and Winstead bring a mix of professional experience to Pittsburgh, and they will bring a new crop of competition for the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart.

Powell was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's appeared in three NFL games, all coming with the Chiefs during the 2022 season. In addition to Kansas City, he's spent time on the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans' practice squads, spending last season in Houston.

What the Steelers might find appealing about Powell is his special-teams ability. His only NFL snaps came as a member of the special teams, and his NCAA career contained a bit of pop in a returning role. He collected 197 yards on eight kickoff returns as a member of the Clemson Tigers.

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Winstead (31) catches the ball during warm ups before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Winstead Brings to Steelers

Winstead had a slightly different path to the NFL. Undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft, he received his first professional opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a practice squad member for the 2023 campaign, before signing in the UFL the following year. In the subsequent seasons, he's bounced around the UFL and the CFL before. This past UFL campaign, he recorded 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Louisville Kings.

Like Powell, Winstead has the chance to push for a spot at the end of the roster. The Steelers have the receiver position seemingly solidified, but there is always room for changes.

With these two new additions, the Steelers parted with two players who hadn't made much of an impact so far. Neither player received a strong opportunity over the first two weeks, and now they will look for a new opportunity in the NFL.

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