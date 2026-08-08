Steelers RB Duo Has Mike McCarthy Excited

PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Rico Dowdle, it became immediately apparent that the rushing attack was a top priority for new head coach Mike McCarthy. With the team losing Kenneth Gainwell via free agency and uncertainty regarding 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, the team needed another capable back to complement Jaylen Warren.

Through the first handful of training camp practices, the Steelers have featured a ton of both running backs with the first team. Early down plays have tended to feature Dowdle, while passing looks have primarily featured Warren.

The exact split between the two backs is still a mystery, and McCarthy is clearly keeping his strategy under a tight lid. But what McCarthy is proud to declare, however, is that he loves the top two players on the running back depth chart.

"We've really got a dynamic one-two punch, in my opinion," he told reporters.

Why McCarthy Loves His Running Back Duo

The Steelers' head coach is a huge fan of Dowdle, that's no secret. He continues to give him a long look with the first-team offense and delivers consistent praise for his work on the field.

"Rico's a hell of a football player," he said.

From the way McCarthy describes Dowdle, it's clear that he views him as a playmaker with the ball in his hands. And that's exactly how he views Warren. For the offensively-minded head coach, the ability to use two running backs interchangeably is a huge playcalling advantage.

"To be able to get Rico here and pair him with Jaylen, that excites me," McCarthy explained. "Because I know my personal preference as a playcaller, I don't want to have to worry about what back's in there. So, if it's third down, we run out stuff. And both of those guys give us that flexibility. "

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why There's No Number 1 in Pittsburgh

Unlike at other positions, like at quarterback or safety, the number on the depth chart is meaningless for the running backs. Both Dowdle and Warren will receive a heavy volume of both passing and running plays in this offense. At times, McCarthy will ride the hot hand, while he'll also stick to the plan that he is carefully installing up at St. Vincent College.

And that's why there is no clear number one running back in Pittsburgh. The lead back changes by the day at camp, and that's intentional. McCarthy is looking for versatility and depth, constantly stressing that fact to the media at his availabilities. Dowdle and Warren provide exactly that, and it's understandable that their head coach is excited to keep this progress going.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!