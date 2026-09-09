Steelers LB Ready to Dominate With Tua Tagovailoa Starting

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers know their Week 1 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, will be starting Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. The move isn't a surprise, as third-year QB Michael Penix Jr. just cleared the injured list and is still working his way back to the starting lineup.

Still, with the Falcons confirming who will be under center, the Steelers no longer have to deal with any unknowns. The Steelers’ defense will get the chance to go against Tagovaiola nearly nine months after they limited him and the Miami Dolphins to just 15 points in a Monday Night Football matchup.

No one in Pittsburgh should be more excited for the regular season opener than outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. The Steelers are hoping to unleash a new and improved version of their pass-rushing trio when they take on the Falcons, but Highsmith is poised to have a monstrous season debut.

Highsmith’s Interesting History with Tagovailoa

The Steelers have had limited interactions with Tagovailoa, going against him just twice during his time with the Dolphins and posting a 1-1 record. The Steelers won the most recent battle, but Tua was victorious the first time they played in 2022, leading the Fins to a 16-10 victory.

A commonality in both games was Alex Highsmith not having his best performances. In that first meeting, he was limited to just one tackle. It was an uncharacteristically poor performance for him. As a reminder, 2022 was his best statistical season, recording 14.5 sacks over 17 games played.

Four years later, Highsmith was once again low on the impact scoresheet. He recorded two tackles and had one pass defended. The Steelers limited the Dolphins’ offense, but it wasn’t solely because of Highsmith’s efforts. For his standards, it was a subpar performance, especially when compared to the 9.5 sacks he posted in 13 games.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Highsmith Is the Player to Watch for Steelers

But that’s why he’s the player to watch for Pittsburgh in Week 1. He’s been stiffled twice going up against this quarterback. Denying him a third time feels like an impossible feat for the Falcons. Even if they have their top tackle, Jake Matthews, working against him when he’s lined up on the right side of the defense.

Highsmith is also a nightmare against the Falcons. When these two teams met in the season opener a few years ago, the Steelers were a defensive force. Highsmith was the leader of the pack, posting six tackles and batting down one pass attempt in the process.

The Steelers have a brand new defensive coordinator and defensive scheme, one that highlights their ultra-talented defenders. With all three set to move around the line of scrimmage, Highsmith’s athleticism should shine against the Falcons.

Whether it’s Tagovailoa dropping back or trying to break contain, or if it’s in the run-stuffing process against Bijan Robinson, Highsmith is poised to be a productive force in the season opener.

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