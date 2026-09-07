Steelers Finally Get Falcons QB Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally know what quarterback they'll face in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons have named Tua Tagovailoa as their starter for the season opener against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Sources: Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Falcons’ starting quarterback for next Sunday’s regular-season opener in Pittsburgh vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Ak3RKFF5dH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2026

Tagovailoa had been emerging as the likeliest option for Atlanta, and now Pittsburgh gets confirmation that it'll have to game plan for the lefty throughout the week.

The Steelers have faced Tagovailoa, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, twice during his career.

The first matchup came on October 23, 2022, when Pittsburgh lost by a score of 16-10 to the Dolphins as Tagovailoa threw for 261 yards and a touchdown.

In a Monday Night Football showdown during Week 15 last season, however, the Steelers took down Miami by a score of 28-15 while the former first-round pick threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Tagovailoa has regressed rather significantly over recent years while dealing with a number of injuries and is looking to bounce back with the Falcons in a contract year after being cut by the Dolphins this offseason.

Pittsburgh knows how to stop him, though, and it feels like the team has the leg-up on Atlanta in terms of the quarterback matchup.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This is Good News for Steelers

Atlanta has plenty of talent on offense, whether it's at the skill positions with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts or along the offensive line with the likes of Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom.

What makes the Falcons less intimidating of a Week 1 opponent, though, is their quarterback situation. Tagovailoa's arm strength just isn't there and he's not particularly mobile, which isn't a recipe for success.

He got the nod over 2024 first-rounder Michael Penix Jr., however, and that decision plays into the hands of the Steelers' defense.

With one of the best pass rush units across the NFL, Pittsburgh should have an easier time getting home due to Tagovailoa's restrictions with his legs.

Furthermore, his lack of arm talent means the Steelers could potentially take more risks in coverage in hopes of forcing turnovers without having to worry a ton about Tagovailoa making them pay with explosive plays in the passing game.

It also helps that the members of Pittsburgh's defense are familiar with head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense after he spent the last six years in that same role with the Cleveland Browns before heading to Atlanta this offseason.

The Steelers will have their hands full in the run game against Robinson. They have the distinct advantage against Tagovailoa and the Falcons' passing attack though, which should give them plenty of confidence in Week 1.

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