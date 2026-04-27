Steelers Announce Two More UDFA Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with their initial wave of undrafted free agent signings that were reported right after the 2026 NFL Draft ended, have added two new players to their class.

Along with officially the signing Indiana defensive back Devan Boykin, USC tight end Lake McRee, Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. and Kansas kicker Laith Marjan, the Steelers announced that they're also bringing in Arizona State tight end Chamon Metayer and Missouri linebacker Daylan Carnell.

The Steelers' UDFA class, as a result, currently sits at six players, and it's possible more will be brought into the fold in the coming days and weeks.

Highlighting the Two New Additions

Metayer began his collegiate career at Cincinnati, where he first saw the field in 2022 and had one catch for 32 yards across six total games.

In 2023, he logged 258 yards and five touchdowns on 23 receptions for the Bearcats over 11 contests.

Metayer went on to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 campaign and ultimately ended up headed to Arizona State.

He was a part of a Sun Devils team, where he played alongside Steelers first-round pick Max Iheanachor, that made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. In 14 games, Metayer posted 306 yards and five touchdowns on 32 catches.

This past year, Metayer finished with 375 yards and four touchdowns across 38 catches in 12 games before entering the NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-5, Metayer is a red-zone threat and good athlete for his size who has also shown flashes of developing into a strong blocker.

As for Carnell, his first campaign at Missouri was in 2021. That year, he had three tackles over five games.

In 2022, he logged 29 tackles with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 13 games.

During the 2023 season, Carnell once again suited up in 13 contests for the Tigers and recorded a total of 51 tackles to go with three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interceptions.

In 2024, Carnell had 51 tackles and two forced fumbles.

During his final collegiate season, he posted 41 tackles with an interception for Missouri.

A safety for the Tigers, it would seem that the Steelers are moving him to linebacker per their official announcement of the signing.

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