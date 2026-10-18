Steelers CB Injured on Punt Return vs. Bucs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had absolutely nothing going for them during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What was supposed to be a statement game for the team's offense and a chance to get their first road victory quickly turned into a nightmare through the first two quarters.

The rough start continued for the Steelers, as an injury to a key defender brought even more negativity to the team.

As the Buccaneers punted to end their final offensive drive of the first half, Tampa Bay's special teams had a free runner at Steelers returner Kaden Wetjen. It wasn't due to lack of coverage, however, it was because cornerback and jammer on the punt return team, Brandin Echols, was injured during the play. As the action came to a close, Echols was seen limping off the field.

After halftime ended, the Steelers ruled Echols out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury. ESPN's Brooke Pryor provided the update via her X account.

Steelers CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) is OUT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers had a beat up secondary entering Week 6, and this injury to Echols is only more concerning. The defense received a boost with the return of veteran Jamel Dean, but Echols was a key part of the depth in Pittsburgh.

Without Echols, the defense will need even more from rookie Daylen Everette. The recent third-round pick has been pressed into more and more responsibility as the 2026 season has progressed. With the loss of Joey Porter Jr. earlier in the campaign, Everette went from reserve defensive back to first-team outside corner.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams Hole

Where the Steelers will need Everette or anyone else to step up the most is on special teams. Echols plays a crucial role on the both the kicking and return units. As a jammer on the punt return, he's the primary blocker for the return man. Without him doing his job, the returner has no shot of producing a positive play.

On the punt team, Echols is usually one of the gunners. Due to his speed, he's a huge asset on the outside, tracking down the punt returner. The team is already down a Pro Bowl-caliber gunner in Ben Skowronek, who was ruled out for Week 6 earlier in the week.

This isn't even the first time Echols has been injured on a special teams snap this season. He sustained a concussion earlier in the year on a heroic play that forced a fumble and turnover for the Steelers.

The Steelers haven't had a consistent special teams performance this season. Under new special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, this group has regressed. They were far from elite in 2025, but on either side of the ball, thie Steelers' special teams are underachieving.

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