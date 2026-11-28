The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a few defensive players as they defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 27-5 in Week 12.

On a rainy afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, EDGE rusher Jack Sawyer (knee) and cornerback Brandin Echols (quad) both went down with injuries that ultimately led the Steelers to rule them out for the remainder of the contest.

With a mini-bye of sorts after playing on Black Friday, Pittsburgh's hope is that both Sawyer and Echols can rest up and be in a position to suit up on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans.

Ultimately, however, their respective statuses and severity of their injuries is unknown at this point.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) in a action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Rusher Room Has Dealt With Quite a Few Injuries Recently

Sawyer is just the latest member of the Steelers' four-man EDGE rusher group to sustain an injury over the last few weeks.

Nick Herbig suffered rib and hips injuries in the team's Week 10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was not active vs. the Philadelphia Eagles as a result.

He returned against Denver, though, and finished with a sack as well as five tackles.

Alex Highsmith, meanwhile, recorded two sacks against Philadelphia before departing the contest for good with an ankle injury in the first quarter. He did not play against the Broncos, and it's unclear whether or not he'll have a realistic shot to suit up vs. Houston next week.

As for Sawyer, he played a total of 12 snaps (six on defense and six on special teams, per Pro Football Focus) before suffering his knee injury.

KJ Henry stepped up in his place and logged 28 defensive snaps as well as 19 on special teams (per PFF), recording three tackles along the way.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries Have Been An Issue All Season for Echols

While Echols has missed just two games up to this point in the year, he's consistently been banged up.

He first was in the concussion protocol ahead of Pittsburgh's first matchup with the Cleveland Browns this season back in Week 4, though he was cleared in time to play in that game.

Echols later suffered his hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and proceeded to be ruled out against both the New Orleans Saints (Week 7) and Cleveland (Week 8).

He returned in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati following the Steelers' Week 9 bye, but now he's back on the mend once again with his quadriceps injury that he picked up against the Broncos.