Steelers CB Brandin Echols Injured on Heroic Fumble Play

A Pittsburgh Steelers defender went down with an injury on a punt towards the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Brandin Echols collided with Bengals punt returner and former Steeler Ke'Shawn Williams, who muffed the punt.

As the ball bounced arouns a bit before Pittsburgh fell on top of it at Cincinnati's 14-yard line while trailing 27-24, Echols stayed down on the turf.

His Steelers teammates surrounded him while he was down on the field, though Echols eventually got up and walked back slowly to the team's sideline under his own power.

Echols then headed into the blue medical tent, and the Steelers later announced that he is questionable to return to the contest while being evaluated for a potential concussion.

Prior to going down with his injury, Echols had logged two tackles on the game.

With the Steelers already dealing with the absence of Joey Porter Jr., their secondary could become rather thin if Echols has to miss any amount of time.

Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette and Doneiko Slaughter are among Pittsburgh's healthy cornerbacks at the moment alongside Jalen Ramsey, who was moved around Patrick Graham's defense while playing both slot corner and safety.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Outlook at CB Heading Into Short Week

Echols' availability for the team's Week 4 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cleveland Browns would appear to be in question for the time being.

Perhaps he could end up being cleared, and that's certainly the hope, though the fact that it'll be a short week for the Steelers could potentially complicate things.

Where Porter Jr. stands in terms of status vs. Cleveland next week is anyone's best guess as well.

The 26-year-old has been inactive for all three contests up to this point. He failed to reach an agreement on an extension with Pittsburgh ahead of Week 1, and he's since battled through a back injury that first popped up at the start of training camp while also being listed with a "NIR/conditioning" designation on the injury report each of the past two weeks.

If one or both of Porter Jr. and Echols don't ultimately suit up against the Browns, the Steelers would likely have to count heavily on Samuel Jr. and Everette on the boundary as well as Ramsey in the slot.

Pittsburgh also cannot bring Slaughter up from the practice squad anymore after using all three of his available elevations, meaning it would need to sign him to the 53-man roster if it plans on playing him again this season.

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