Steelers Get Good News on Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers received good news regarding Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols ahead of their Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Ramsey (wrist) is expected to play against the Browns on Thursday Night Football, while Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced earlier in the day that Echols (concussion) no longer has an injury designation.

Steelers corner Jalen Ramsey (questionable, wrist) is expected to play tonight vs Cleveland, per sources.



Broken wrist on three days rest and Ramsey still plans to play. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 1, 2026

Both Ramsey and Echols were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but both are set to suit up for Pittsburgh's first primetime contest of the year and its second-consecutive AFC North bout after previously taking down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Ramsey stated earlier in the week that he suffered a broken wrist on Cincinnati's first series of the game last week, yet he never left the contest and ultimately finished with eight tackles.

Echols' injury occurred on a muffet punt that Pittsburgh recovered in the fourth quarter where he collided with former Steeler Ke'Shawn Williams.

With Joey Porter Jr. having been traded to the Dallas Cowboys, the fact that Ramsey and Echols are both available and ready to give it a go is huge news for a Pittsburgh team that's looking to move to 3-1 on the year.

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