Steelers Bring Back Speedy CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with one of their former defensive backs.

Per an announcement from the Steelers, they've signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and cornerback Darius Rush to their practice squad ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hodgins hinted at the fact that he was rejoining Pittsburgh on his Instagram account after spending right around two months on the team's practice squad last season.

As for Rush, he spent parts of the 2023 and 2024 campaigns with the Steelers. A fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, he was waived at final roster cuts ahead of his rookie year and subsequently claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rush was later waived and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad in September 2023 before Pittsburgh signed him to its 53-man roster that October.

He played in three games for the Steelers over the remainder of his rookie campaign. Rush also made the team's initial 53-man roster in 2024 and suited up for two contests with them before getting waived on October 1 of that year.

The 26-year-old has bounced around between the Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders since originally leaving Pittsburgh, though he's only appeared in one regular season game from that point forward.

Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and cornerback Darius Rush (21) celebrate after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How Rush Could Help Out Steelers

With some lingering uncertainty surrounding Joey Porter Jr.'s status, Pittsburgh may benefit from adding another defensive back with a fair amount of experience like Rush to its practice squad.

His contract situation and lack of an extension aside, Porter Jr. is still dealing with a back injury that flared up in practice last week, per head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy added that he's set to be evaluated on September 23, and his level of participation in practice will be revealing regarding his availability against the Bengals.

The Steelers have elevated Doneiko Slaughter from their practice squad in each of the first two weeks of the season with Porter Jr. out, and they can only do so one more time before they have to either sign him to the 53-man roster or waive him and look to sign him back to the practice squad should he go unclaimed.

Rush has only played 39 career defensive snaps, all of which came as a rookie in 2023, though he did play a total of 115 snaps for the Commanders in the preseason this year.

He's primarily a boundary corner at 6-foot-2, but he spent 11 snaps in the slot during the preseason and could offer some depth on special teams as well given his speed and experience on that side of the ball.

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