Steelers Provide Joey Porter Jr. Update: Playing Week 3?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy offered some updates on where Joey Porter Jr. stands as the team begins preparing for a Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Porter Jr. has been inactive for the Steelers' first two games of the season while being listed on the injury report with both a back injury and an "NIR/conditioning" designation ahead of the team's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old has been dealing with his back injury since the start of training camp, which landed him on the PUP list. Porter Jr.'s contract situation and lack of a new deal has been the main storyline surrounding him up to this point, though McCarthy made it known that he had his back flare up in practice last week,

"Joey's in this situation where he had a back thing that flared up in practice, and we're taking a look at it. He'll be evaluated on Wednesday and see what he can do in practice come Wednesday," McCarthy said.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return Timeline Remains Unclear for Porter Jr.

Following Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, McCarthy made it sound as though Porter Jr. was slated to take a step forward in terms of his participation in practice.

That never occurred, however, and he was once again a limited participant all of last week, much like he was in the lead-up to the season opener.

Porter Jr.'s back injury flaring up would seem to be a primary reason why that was the case, and that would explain why he left practice with a trainer on September 17 as well.

It remains to be seen where Porter Jr. is at with his injury in a few days. His status and overall level of participation will be telling regarding his availability for a crucial showdown with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Answer Must Come Soon

Porter Jr. and the Steelers are not going to hammer out an agreement on an extension in the near future since the team is against negotiating in-season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Porter Jr. has considered receiving a second opinion on his back. Schefter also stated that the Steelers are planning on him to "potentially return" vs. Cincinnati, though it's unclear if his injury will still stand in the way of him being active in that contest.

Furthermore, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported ahead of Pittsburgh's game against the Patriots that someone within the organization told her that Porter Jr. had been cleared of his back injury and is "expected to be in good enough football shape," with the decision to suit up ultimately resting in his hands.

The Steelers simply can't have the situation continue to linger over their heads at this point. There has to be some sort of movement, whether that results in Porter Jr. playing or not in Week 3, and the sooner there's a resolution of some sort on that front the better off all parties involved will be.

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