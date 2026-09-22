Veteran WR Hints at Steelers Signing

It appears as though a veteran wide receiver is making his way back to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As noted by Chat Sports' Jack Sperry, Isaiah Hodgins posted a picture of a Steelers logo on his Instagram story with the caption, "God is good," while also adding, "Steelers WR," to his bio on the platform.

Certainly appears veteran WR Isaiah Hodgins is going to be joining the Steelers in some capacity.



Hodgins spent time with the Steelers practice squad last season.#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/NxwqnU20m5 — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) September 22, 2026

Michael Pittman Jr. missed Pittsburgh's Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots due to a foot injury, and head coach Mike McCarthy stated that he doesn't, "have a feel one way or the other," regarding his availability for the team's upcoming Week 3 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers could use some additional depth at receiver as a result, and perhaps Hodgins could help out in that regard sooner rather than later, assuming his signing is officially announced.

Hodgins' Prior Stop in Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed Hodgins to their practice squad on September 17, 2025, which came days after their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hodgins had been let go by the San Francisco 49ers at final roster cuts and did not re-sign to the team's practice squad, opening the door for Pittsburgh to scoop him up.

Though the Steelers' receiver room was lackluster last year, Hodgins was never elevated and thus did not suit up for them.

On November 13, the New York Giants signed Hodgins to their 53-man roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad, ending his two-month stay with the black and gold.

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) tries to avoid Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22), Sunday, January 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Could Hodgins Help the Steelers?

Hodgins and Pittman Jr. do have some similarities in terms of their play style, making the former a logical replacement should the latter have to miss any additional time with his injury.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Hodgins is a bigger-bodied possession receiver who is a willing and skilled blocker, much like Pittman Jr.

Hodgins has also been relatively productive for the Giants over his multiple stints with the team, posting a total of 708 yards and eight touchdowns on 66 receptions over 35 games since 2022.

He's not explosive and isn't much of a pure playmaker, though his reliable hands and large catch radius could make him a solid substitute for Pittman Jr. if necessary.

Even if Pittman Jr. plays against the Bengals, though, the Steelers had still been in need of proven receiver depth, and that's exactly what Hodgins could provide this season.

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